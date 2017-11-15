Compass Gold Corporation Comments on Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Compass Gold Corp. (NEX:CVB.H) (Compass or the Company) is issuing this news release in response to the trading activity in the Company's shares.

Trading in the Company's shares resumed today after being halted in connection with the Company's proposed reactivation transaction, which includes the acquisition of Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd, a 5:1 share consolidation and a concurrent financing. The transaction is described in the Company's news release of August 23, 2017. The Company wishes to clarify that closing of the acquisition, consolidation and financing remain subject to shareholder approval and other conditions. Closing is expected to occur prior to the end of November. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis.

