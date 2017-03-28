Competitive Telecoms Group Expands Its Consulting Group With Key Executive Appointment Focused on Data Center Sales and Merger and Acquisition Activities

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Competitive Telecoms Group, Inc. ('CTG'), one of the leading consulting and recruiting companies in the Telecommunications and Data Center space, with nearly 100 global carrier and Data Center clients, announces the expansion of its consulting group with the addition of industry veteran, Larry Fisher.

Mr. Fisher is well-known throughout the telecom industry for his role in managing new product development for Sprint and later led MCI's (now Verizon) partnership with IBM. The partnership between IBM drove over $500 million in annual outsourcing contracts for MCI. He later parlayed this experience for NTT America, the second largest telecom group in the world, where he became SVP of Sales and Services. In addition, while at Dun & Bradstreet, Larry first led the new product development team for the Marketing Services division then later served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances where he was instrumental in developing the company's partner distribution strategy. The Dun & Bradstreet partner distribution strategy Larry put in place secured relationships with SalesForce.com, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM and others. Most recently, Larry led development of Financial markets at both Coresite and QTS.

"Larry will become our Vice President, Consulting Services with a key focus on our growing Data Center sales, support and transaction activities. While best known for our recruiting capabilities, CTG continues to expand our Consulting, Board Placement and M&A practice with major industry players such as The Carlyle Group, Verizon, Neustar, Cerberus Capital, Aon, Telarix, Allstream and many others," says Jerry DeMartino, CEO of Competitive Telecoms Group, and former President of MCI International and CEO of GlobeNet.

CTG is building a team of truly talented executives with diverse expertise to handle virtually any assignment, anywhere. By incorporating consulting with recruiting, CTG has the ability to reach into its extensive database of executives worldwide to manage projects that require skills in every segment of the industry.

CTG is excited about its new partners and direction and looks forward to discussing its capabilities at The Channel Partner show in Vegas on April 10th through the 13th and International Telecoms Week (ITW) in Chicago from May 14th through the 17th.

To learn more about Competitive Telecoms Group, visit www.competitivetelecoms.com or call 1.914.248.5991

About Competitive Telecoms Group, Inc.

CTG is a specialist executive placement and advisory firm for the telecommunications industry. With an extensive proprietary database, experienced recruiters and proven executive leadership, the company's knowledge, speed and network remain unmatched.

Competitive Telecoms Group (CTG) was founded in 1999 in New York by Jerry DeMartino, former President of MCI International, the multi-billion dollar subsidiary of MCI. After more than 26 years as a senior executive holding senior positions in strategy, development, sales, marketing and international, Mr. DeMartino saw the unique opportunity to create an organization of senior executives and affiliates with extensive, competitive telecommunications and technology expertise to provide services to Carrier and Data Center players throughout the world.