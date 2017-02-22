A complete showcase of the e-commerce ecosystem: 2017 eCommerce Expo Asia is open for registration

TAIPEI, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - The third eCommerce Expo Asia is set to take place this year from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30 at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, hosted by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and co-organized by the Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TiEA). The show reflects TAITRA and TiEA's continual collaboration to produce the nation's most professional B2B, B2C eCommerce business platform for industrial exchanges.

This year's show will focus on seven themes: Cross-Border and E-Tailing, Social Media & Digital Marketing, Mobile Commerce, FinTech, Logistics, Big Data and Startups. It will provide a complete presentation of the eCommerce supply chain by hosting e-commerce forum, seminar and B2B matchmaking meeting for a four-in-one extravaganza.

TAITRA also said it expected hundreds of domestic and international industry companies to showcase their newest ecommerce-related technology and services and expected the number of both local and international visitors to reach 10,000.

Singapore-based cloud service provider CDNetworks -- which attended the expo last year for the first time -- said it had gained a deep and positive impression of developments in Taiwan's e-commerce and that it would soon set up a branch in Taiwan to service Taiwanese and Southeast Asian clients.

During a recent trip in Taiwan, Japanese e-commerce heavyweight Rakuten's Sales Strategy Section Oversea Sales Strategy Group Manager Shunsuke Fujiya said that due to last year's participation in eCommerce Expo Asia, they successfully introduced the Taiwan-based sweets company Yannick to the Japanese market.

He said Yannick's sales topped all other sales on Rakuten for weeks and successfully made a name for the brand in Japan. Rakuten has said it would continue to participate in this year's show and would also find other opportunities to collaborate with Taiwan's quality providers.

TAITRA says Rakuten's lucrative experience was an indication that international e-commerce platforms had a high regard for Taiwanese industry's ability to go overseas and were therefore willing to continue visiting Taiwan for business opportunities.

eCommerce Expo Asia drew approximately 9,000 domestic and international visitors last year. Aside from Taiwan's main industries -- manufacturers and import, export companies -- the show also attracted retailers, service and financial industries, information communication technology and start-ups.

Digital marketing, cross-border and e-commerce platforms, startups, mobile commerce and social media categories at the show were also relatively popular among visitors last year.

In addition to Asia-Pacific visitors, directors from well-known domestic companies -- ranging from Chunghwa Telecom, Fubon Financial Holdings, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, Taiwan High Speed Rail and Mandarin Airlines -- also attended, looking for business opportunities.

TAITRA's branch offices in the U.S., Europe and Asian Pacific regions will invite local enterprises to participate in the expo and let Taiwanese e-commerce companies have more opportunities to collaborate with industries from other countries.

Online registration for eCommerce Expo Asia begins on Feb. 20. In a move to attract more professionals, organizers are offering a 35 percent early-bird registration discount to those who register before April 30.

TAITRA will begin worldwide digital marketing efforts for the event and will host a series of e-commerce seminars. Information on the seminars will be updated and announced on the expo's website at www.ecexpo.com.tw.

