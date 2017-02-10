Completion of Exercises COMBAT ARCHER and COMBAT HAMMER in Tyndall, Florida

February 10, 2017 10:56 ET
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Personnel and aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force's 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron deployed to Exercises COMBAT ARCHER and COMBAT HAMMER at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida from January 16 to February 10, 2017.
This exercise was the first time 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron deployed a detachment of personnel since the fall of 2015. The training provided members of CF-18 Hornet squadrons with a valued opportunity to employ live air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons systems in Tyndall's dynamic training environment.
Participation in these exercises enhances the Royal Canadian Air Forces' readiness for missions, and builds upon the RCAF's excellent relations with the United States Air Force.
Quote
"These exercises are a tremendous opportunity for not only the members of 401 Squadron, but the RCAF's Fighter Force as a whole. It isn't everyday we have the chance to practice our live weapons capabilities, across all stages of the operation. The goal of this excercise was to improve capabilities, identify points of strength and areas of improvement, and ultimately prepare ourselves for the next time we are called into combat."
Quick Facts
Related Products
Feature article: More than meets the eye at Exercises Combat Archer and Combat Hammer
Images available at www.forcesimages.ca
Associated Links
Royal Canadian Air Force
401 Tactical Fighter Squadron
410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron
437 Transport Squadron
435 Transport and Rescue Squadron
4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Public AffairsCaptain Mathew Strong(780) 840-8000 Ext. 8121Cellular: (780) 813-0210E-mail: mathew.strong@forces.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds