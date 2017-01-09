Comport Consulting Announces Expansion into Mid-Atlantic States

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Comport Consulting announced that it has opened a new regional office to support its growth in Mid-Atlantic states. The new office, located in Center City Philadelphia, services clients in Eastern PA, South and Central NJ, DE, and Maryland.

The Mid-Atlantic office is launching with an experienced team including Chris Cappello, District Sales Manager; Raymond Otero, Vice President, Cloud & Emerging Technologies, and Geoffrey Bakeman, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions.

MAA clients can also take advantage of Comport's Specialists in Advanced Datacenter Solutions including HyperConverged, Software-Defined, Storage/Archiving/File & Object, Managed Services, Mobility, Aruba/ ClearPass security, Desktop Systems, and extensive end-user computing solutions including Citrix. In addition, Comport's EMR infrastructure Solution Architects for Epic and MEDITECH will support Mid-Atlantic hospitals and hospital systems. Comport has particular expertise helping clients transform to Hybrid IT, with tools to quantify their 'Right Mix' strategy of public and private cloud and the most effective vendors to meet cost and compliance requirements.

With the addition of the new Mid-Atlantic office, Comport's coverage extends from Maine to Maryland. Mike Vencel, Executive VP, notes that "Our new Mid-Atlantic office marks another milestone in Comport's continued growth and geographic expansion. We have a world-class team in place to realize our mission of helping Mid-Atlantic clients navigate through the dramatic technology and business disruptions they are experiencing today. To facilitate initial meetings, we have incentives for commercial organizations and hospitals to have a strategic introductory briefing with Comport. Interested organizations should contact Chris Cappello."

About Comport

Comport is an award-winning HPE Platinum Partner and CRN Triple Crown winner recognized for helping clients effectively deliver IT services to end users and customers. Comport has expertise in demanding, complex IT solutions including hybrid cloud and transformation of IT to an internal service provider, data protection and security, Aruba networking, enterprise-grade personal systems, and Managed Services. Comport is a true IT partner that invests in clients to achieve the organization's goals and maximize return on IT investments. For more information visit www.comport.com.