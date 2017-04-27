CompTIA Offers Mini-Boot Camp Introducing Latest Cybersecurity Certification

AFCEA International's Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium hosting in-depth informational session

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Cybersecurity professionals have the opportunity to get a comprehensive look into CompTIA's newest international, vendor-neutral certification offering during a five-hour mini-boot camp at AFCEA International's Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium (DCOS). The CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CSA+) certification applies behavioral analytics to improve overall information technology security and ensures security experts have the knowledge and skills they need to prevent, detect and combat cyberthreats.

During the session at DCOS, Dr. James A. Stanger, senior director, product management, CompTIA, and his colleagues will describe the certification, which equips cybersecurity managers with the expertise to use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis and interpret the results to determine the risks to organizations' applications and systems.

"As attackers have learned to evade traditional signature-based solutions such as firewalls, an analytics-based approach within the IT security industry is increasingly important for most organizations," Stanger explains. "The behavioral analytics skills covered by CSA+ identify and combat malware and advanced persistent threats, resulting in enhanced threat visibility across a broad attack surface.

By attending the session, cybersecurity "campers" will not only better understand the details of achieving the CSA+ certification but also obtain credits that support CompTIA and GIAC continuing education they need to fulfill requirements for certification maintenance. In addition, registrants and attendees will have the chance to win a CSA+ exam voucher valued at $320.

CompTIA CSA+ is globally recognized and ISO/ANSI 17024 accredited; U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) approval to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements is in the works. Leading IT security experts developed and maintain the certification course and exam, which stems from a combination of industry-wide survey feedback and contributions from CompTIA's team of subject matter experts.

The mini-boot camp takes place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 15 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Maryland. Tuition is $270 for AFCEA members and $295 for non-members. Registration is required and includes a complimentary same-day DCOS exhibit hall pass (up to $250 value).

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading technology association, with approximately 2,000 member companies, 3,000 academic and training partners, over 100,000 registered users and more than two million IT certifications issued.