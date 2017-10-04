Computacenter Joins Dataguise Partner Ecosystem in Support of Sensitive Data Governance Initiatives Throughout the UK and Europe

Computacenter Adopts DgSecure Data-Centric Audit and Protection Software to Accelerate Compliance with Data Privacy Mandates for Organisations

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Dataguise, a leader in data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) software, today welcomed Computacenter to the Dataguise partner community. As Europe's leading independent provider of IT infrastructure services, Computacenter has adopted Dataguise DgSecure software and will support enterprise clients globally with the solution's powerful ability to detect, protect, monitor, and audit sensitive data. Under the terms of the partnership with Dataguise, the Dataguise software platform will be made available to Computacenter clients throughout the UK and Europe.

Computacenter advises organisations on IT strategy, implements the most appropriate technology, optimises IT performance, and manages customer infrastructures. In doing this the company helps CIOs and IT departments in enterprise and corporate organisations to maximise productivity and the business value of IT for internal and external users. Computacenter operates Infrastructure Operations Centers and Group Service Desks across Europe, South Africa, Asia and the Americas from which the company's employees provide user support in 30 languages. The IT services leader has joined with Dataguise, adopting DgSecure in support of a wide range of data protection needs and mandates, including the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which threatens to levy severe fines upon companies not within compliance.

"In all areas where Computacenter provides solutions we look to work with partners offering not only best-of-breed technologies but technology that drives positive business outcomes for our customers," said Bill McGloin, Chief Technologist, Information, Computacenter. "Having evaluated solutions in the marketplace, we believe Dataguise offers the leading governance platform for sensitive data and most closely resonates with our customer's requirements. The ability to detect and monitor sensitive data wherever it resides allows Computacenter to build compelling business solutions."

DgSecure provides a policy-driven approach to protecting sensitive information with consistent procedures across data stores for total security and compliance of data at the source, in-flight, and at rest. The solution is ideal for organisations seeking to access sensitive information for business analytics or other purposes as it provides the flexibility to allow business units sharing a data resource, such as a database or Hadoop cluster, to set their own policies for their data. Enterprises have centralised policy control and/or decentralised control with broad policy guidance from a single interface. Administrators have the option of anonymising data through masking or using encryption as required across any data repository on premises, in the cloud, and within hybrid environments.

"In the rapidly evolving security and compliance marketplace, Dataguise enables Computacenter to drive significant business value for customers through the deployment of its advanced DCAP solution, DgSecure," said JT Sison, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Dataguise. "As Computacenter engages with data-driven organisations, their institution of the Dataguise platform will allow administrators to take data that was once off limits and transform it into useful business information, something at the core of digital transformation."

About Dataguise

Dataguise is a leading provider of data-centric audit and protection (DCAP) solutions that discover sensitive data and secure it. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximising the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is Europe's leading independent provider of IT infrastructure services, enabling users and their business. We advise organisations on IT strategy, implement the most appropriate technology, optimise its performance, and manage our customers' infrastructures. In doing this we help CIOs and IT departments in enterprise and corporate organisations maximise productivity and the business value of IT for internal and external users.

Rooted in core European countries, Computacenter combines global reach with local expertise.

www.computacenter.com.