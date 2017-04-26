Computer History Museum Celebrates 30 Years of Fellow Awards with the Announcement of 2017 Honorees

Alan Cooper, Margaret Hamilton, Cleve Moler and Larry Roberts to be honored at gala ceremony for their remarkable contributions to computing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Computer History Museum (CHM), the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its transformational impact on society, today proudly announced its 2017 Fellow Award honorees:

Alan Cooper - For his invention of the visual development environment in Visual BASIC, and for his pioneering work in establishing the field of interaction design and its fundamental tools.

Margaret Hamilton - For her leadership and work on software for DOD and NASA's Apollo space missions and for fundamental contributions to software engineering.

Cleve Moler - For his creation and development of the MATLAB numerical computing environment and programming language.

Larry Roberts - For his contributions to human and machine communications and for his role in the development of the ARPANET and the X.25 protocol.

This year's Fellow Awards -- presented by Accenture for the fourth year -- will take place Friday, April 28, 2017, and is set to recognize one of the Museum's most diverse classes in recent history. Hamilton, recipient of a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, wrote code that put astronauts on the Moon. Cooper pioneered Visual BASIC and changed the face of personal computing. Moler's MATLAB brought numerical computing to the masses. And, with ARPANET, Roberts made enormous contributions to the globally networked world we find so indispensable today.

During the gala ceremony, the Museum will also pay special tribute to 2013 Fellow Award Honorees Robert Taylor and Harry Huskey, who passed away earlier this year. Taylor oversaw or funded many key developments in computing over the last 55 years: the mouse and web-like online systems at NASA and ARPA; the ARPANET; and the defining features of the modern PC at Xerox PARC, including the Alto personal computer, internetworking, and Ethernet. Huskey worked with computing legend Alan Turing on the Pilot ACE machine, developed the SWAC and Bendix G-15 computers, and spent much of his life as an educator, most recently at UC Santa Cruz.

The 2017 Fellow Awards mark the 30th anniversary of the Museum's prestigious program, which has recognized such esteemed honorees as Frances Allen, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Ed Catmull, Vint Cerf, Morris Chang, Lynn Conway, Doug Engelbart, Bjarne Stroustrup, Ken Olsen, and Steve Wozniak.

Since its inception in 1987 when the Museum inducted its first Fellow, computer scientist and US Navy Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, the Fellow Awards at the Computer History Museum have honored distinguished individuals and pioneering teams whose contributions have forever transformed our world. Attended by technology leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around world, the Fellow Awards are a time-honored tradition that highlight and preserve the stories of each honoree, advancing the world's collective history and inspiring future generations.

Fellow nominations are open to the public and reflect a diverse range of viewpoints and areas of computing. Final selections are made by a panel of historians, researchers, industry leaders, Museum staff and past Museum Fellows.

