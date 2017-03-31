ComputerCare Earns Apple Premium Service Provider Status for Second Year

For the second year in a row, ComputerCare delivered the quality, speed and professional customer service to meet Apple's exacting standards for premium service providers

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - ComputerCare, a world-class hardware repair provider for warranty and non-warranty computers, mobile devices and servers, today announced that Apple has awarded the company Premium Service Provider status for the second consecutive year. ComputerCare has been an authorized service provider for Apple's range of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more since 2008, and first earned the prestigious Premium Service Provider title in 2016 after meeting Apple's strict standards for exceptional customer experience and repair support. ComputerCare is one of only ten Premium Service Providers currently in California.

"Only the highest performing Apple Authorized Service Providers are awarded the Premium Service Provider title," said Georgia Rittenberg, President of ComputerCare. "Over the past year our skilled technicians have consistently delivered exceptional repair services to all of our clients. We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized by Apple for our continued commitment to technical support and customer care."

In 2016 ComputerCare successfully launched a same-day iPhone display repair service in the Bay Area that now repairs hundreds of iPhones every month. In addition to the company's roster of corporate clients, a growing proportion of ComputerCare's business is being driven by a recently launched Apple Support app that allows consumers to make a repair appointment directly with a nearby Authorized Service Provider instead of waiting for help at a Genius Bar. Being the only Premium Service Provider in the Santa Clara area, ComputerCare appears at the top of that list.

In addition to being an Apple Premium Service Provider, ComputerCare is also a Premier Authorized Service Provider for Lenovo and is certified to provide warranty service and repair for Toshiba and HP devices. ComputerCare handles all repairs from start to finish, eliminating the need for IT departments to rely on manufacturer support, phone troubleshooting, coordination of shipments to depot, and store appointments.

About ComputerCare

Founded in 2004, ComputerCare offers warranty and non-warranty hardware repairs for the world's leading technology companies, including Apple, Lenovo, Toshiba and HP. The company also provides a variety of managed services tailored to the needs of small businesses up to enterprise level accounts, delivering specialized hardware support to supplement or manage any IT needs.

With a free pick-up and delivery service for business clients' device repairs, and completely free repair services for warranty products, ComputerCare promises exceptional convenience, cost savings and turn-around times.

For more information about ComputerCare's range of services, contact (650) 475-5500 or info@computercare.net. Visit us on the web at www.ComputerCare.net. Or follow us on Twitter (@ComputerCareUSA), Facebook or LinkedIn.