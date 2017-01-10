Computex Technology Solutions Welcomes IT Industry Leader Frank Vitagliano as President and CEO

Building on the Firm's 30 Years of Excellence, Vitagliano Readies to Accelerate Company Growth, Enhance the Customer Experience, Advance IT Services Initiatives and Strengthen Business Relationships

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Top-ranking national IT services provider Computex Technology Solutions has appointed IT channel leader Frank Vitagliano as the firm's new President and CEO. Vitagliano takes the reins from Computex Co-Founder Jason Haffar, who is retiring as CEO to join the firm's Board of Directors and serve as a strategic advisor to the executive leadership team.

"This is a defining day in Computex's 30-year history, marking a move that will elevate the customer experience Computex delivers, accelerate our growth initiatives and strengthen the business relationships we have today and will pursue in the future," said Co-Founder and Chairman Sam Haffar. "Frank is a stand-out executive whose leadership, experience and expertise are widely recognized, often replicated, but never duplicated. Jason and I are excited and equally honored to have him take Computex to a new level of excellence and inspire our team to achieve even greater success."

Vitagliano's working relationship with Computex began 15 years ago, with IBM, and has followed his well-documented career for nearly three decades. His leadership skills, proven ability to execute and relentless commitment to business excellence have made Vitagliano one of the IT industry's most recognizable and respected channel chiefs and industry visionaries.

"Frank's industry knowledge, working relationships and leadership experience are exactly what we were looking for and more in a president and CEO," said Jason Haffar. "Under Frank's leadership, we will expand Computex's footprint, break into new markets and technologies and continue to invest in our internal operational excellence, customer service experience and IT specializations including cloud, managed services, networking, security and software-defined networking."

As President and CEO of Computex, Vitagliano is responsible for the firm's go-to-market strategy and execution. His charter is to build on Computex's record success and collaborative company culture by keeping the needs of its customers and associates at the forefront of all business decisions.

"The Haffar brothers have done an amazing job positioning Computex to become one of the nation's top-performing and top-regarded MSPs," said Vitagliano. "I am thrilled and humbled that Sam, Jason and the Board of Directors have presented me with this opportunity to lead Computex. I am eager to work with this amazing team of contributors to build upon our strengths and elevate our game locally and nationally. There is a growing green field of opportunity for strategic IT service providers who understand customer service and know how to use IT to build advantage and exceed goals. Computex will lead in every way, every day. That's our goal -- plain and simple."

Vitagliano joins Computex after serving as Dell's Vice President of Global Distribution Sales and Strategy, where he inspired transformative channel sales efforts and grew strategic relationships with top IT service providers including Computex. Prior to working with Dell, Vitagliano led global channel sales for Juniper Networks. Vitagliano began his career at IBM, where he first met the Haffar brothers and earned his longstanding title of channel chief.

About Computex Technology Solutions

Computex Technology Solutions is an industry-leading national IT solution provider focused on helping customers transform their businesses through technology. The company employs a talented and diverse team of trained and specialized solution architects to create high-performance IT infrastructure solutions from assessment, design, implementation, security and management. The company's core expertise is broken into ten practices: Data Center, Business Resiliency, Storage & Backup, Mobility & Application Delivery, Enterprise Networking, Directory Services & Messaging, Virtualization & Converged Infrastructure, Collaboration, Cloud & Managed Services and Cybersecurity.

In 2016, CRN recognized Computex as one of the industry's top 500 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and The Houston Business Journal named Computex the top managed IT services company of the year. In 2015, the IT services leader earned a trifecta of accolades including being named to the CRN Solution Provider 500, Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500. Additionally, CRN recognized Computex's CEO Sam Haffar as one the year's Top 25 Most Innovative and Influential Leaders. With offices in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas, Computex Technology Solutions is an award-winning IT service organization recognized on a national level for its success and service excellence. www.computex-inc.com