Comverge Article on How Analytics Can Improve Performance of Demand-Side Resources Featured in Prestigious Industry Publication

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, recently contributed an essay to the Institute for Electric Innovation's book "Thought Leaders Speak Out: Key Trends Driving Change in the Electric Power Industry, Volume III." Published in December 2016, the book contains roughly 20 essays from industry thought leaders on three topics: rate and regulatory reform, data analytics, and energy grid modernization.

The Comverge article entitled "Data-Driven Performance: The Evolution of Demand-Side Management From Emergency to Critical Operational Resource" is authored by Greg Dukat, Chairman, President, and CEO, Comverge, and Steve Hambric, Senior Vice President, Comverge. The article explores how data analytics can improve demand response and energy efficiency program performance dramatically to provide new system operational benefits, greater customer benefits, and an overall better customer experience.

Key Trends Driving Change in the Electric Power Industry, Volume III is available here and the Comverge article can be found on page 49. Other contributors to the book include Commonwealth Edison, Entergy, Florida Power & Light, Xcel Energy, Georgia Power and more.

About The Institute for Electric innovation

The Institute for Electric Innovation focuses on advancing the adoption and application of new technologies and innovation that will strengthen and transform the energy grid. The Institute's members are the investor owned electric companies that represent about 70 percent of the U.S. electric power industry, along with a select group of leading U.S. and international energy technology firms. The membership is committed to an affordable, reliable, secure, and clean energy future. For more information, please visit www.EdisonFoundation.net.

About Comverge

Comverge is the industry's leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands, and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has worked with hundreds of electric utilities to deploy nearly six million energy management devices and enroll more than two million residential customers into mass-market demand management programs. In July 2015, Navigant Research ranked Comverge the industry's number one demand response provider. For more information, visit www.comverge.com and follow us on Twitter at @Comverge.