New IntelliSOURCE-Customer Capabilities Utilize Advanced Analytics for Increased Energy Efficiency Savings and Improved Customer Engagement

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today introduced a new version of IntelliSOURCE-Customer™ that brings advanced energy efficiency and customer engagement capabilities to residential and small-commercial demand response programs.

IntelliSOURCE-Customer uses advanced analytics and a detailed thermal model of a customer's home or business to create efficiency periods where heating and cooling schedules are optimized for maximum energy savings without sacrificing customer comfort. Utilizing the same thermal model of the home and partner Apogee Interactive's customer engagement analytics engine, IntelliSOURCE-Customer also delivers customized and actionable energy efficiency insights to unlock further energy savings for residential and small business customers. These capabilities enable utilities to deepen customer relationships by giving customers new and inventive ways to save money through a combination of demand response program incentives and considerable energy efficiency savings.

Utility-Branded App to Drive Engagement

At the core of IntelliSOURCE-Customer is a utility-branded mobile app that engages consumers using their preferred device such as a smartphone, tablet or desktop, while also enabling remote management of thermostats and other appliances. The app sends push notifications to inform customers of demand response events, deliver price signals and provide personalized energy efficiency insights. The app also includes location-based services that enable consumers to maximize energy efficiency while they are away from their home.

Benefits of Integrated Demand Response and Energy Efficiency

Adding energy efficiency to a demand response program provides substantial benefits to both the customer and the utility. The program becomes more cost effective as the utility can utilize demand response assets not only as a capacity resource but also to meet energy efficiency targets. By combining the financial incentives for demand response program participation along with a smart thermostat that provides energy efficiency benefits, utilities will have an easier time recruiting participants into the program and the customer will be more satisfied with the program.

Customers can also use the IntelliSOURCE-Customer mobile app for configurable demand response event overrides to give them more choice and control as they participate in programs. IntelliSOURCE-Customer coordinates demand response and energy efficiency activities so they provide maximum benefit to the utility without adversely impacting customer experience.

"Utilities are eager to engage with their customers to help increase customer loyalty and drive improved operational metrics such as J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores," said Art Beckman, Comverge Chief Technology and Information Officer. "Our new IntelliSOURCE-Customer capabilities let utilities deliver tremendous value to their customers through integrated demand response and energy efficiency programs that help them save significant amounts of money on their energy bill while also putting them in control of their energy use."

Maximize Participation in Price-Based Demand Response Programs

As utilities put more customers onto time-varying pricing plans, IntelliSOURCE-Customer enables customers to save money effortlessly by setting price-responsive preferences for their HVAC systems, water heaters and pool pumps. By automating price response in large appliances, IntelliSOURCE-Customer helps turn price signals into highly predictable and reliable operational resources.

IntelliSOURCE-Customer is an integrated module of IntelliSOURCE Enterprise, Comverge's enterprise demand response management system (DRMS) that automates every phase of demand response and energy eﬃciency programs, while also providing utilities a single operational view into all of their residential, small business, and commercial and industrial demand-side management (DSM) initiatives.

About Comverge

Comverge is the industry's leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands, and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has worked with hundreds of electric utilities to deploy nearly six million energy management devices and enroll more than two million residential customers into mass-market demand management programs. In July 2015, Navigant Research ranked Comverge the industry's number one demand response provider. For more information, visit www.comverge.com and follow us on Twitter at @Comverge.

