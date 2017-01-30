Comverge Sees Strong Market Momentum Heading into DistribuTECH 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today at the DistribuTECH Conference and Exhibition announced a strong 2016 performance across key operational metrics.

"I am proud we exceeded our major objectives -- customer satisfaction scores, bookings, and profitability. The essence of this success has been outstanding customers, products, and teamwork," said Greg Dukat, Comverge Chairman, President and CEO. "As we look to the future, we are very excited about our growth prospects due to significant increase in pipeline growth. We are well positioned for 2017 to be another banner year for Comverge."

Market Leading Demand Response Provider

In 2015, Navigant Research released a leaderboard for demand response vendors and in 2016 for demand response management system vendors. In addition to being ranked the number one demand response vendor, Comverge's combined score for both leaderboards was the highest among companies included in both reports.

Comverge ended 2016 with 35 U.S. investor owned utility clients, 68 municipal and electric cooperative utility clients, and three international utility clients that utilize the company's demand response and energy efficiency products and services. The scores from Comverge's annual customer satisfaction survey substantially increased year over year - reaching levels much higher than industry averages.

New Software Solutions Enable Utilities to Deliver Innovative Programs

Over the last 12 months, Comverge introduced the following software products:

IntelliSOURCE Enterprise™ - the latest version of Comverge's enterprise demand response management system. IntelliSOURCE Enterprise redefines the industry's expectations of a demand response management system (DRMS) by providing extensive additional capabilities, including integrated modules to manage energy efficiency programs and distributed energy resources. IntelliSOURCE Enterprise is used by 37 utility operating companies to manage more than 1.1 million end points, which makes it the industry's most widely deployed enterprise demand response management system.

IntelliSOURCE Express™ - an enterprise demand response management system (DRMS) designed for municipal and cooperative electric utilities. The solution is preconfigured, enabling a rapid time to benefit through a cost-effective deployment.

IntelliSOURCE-Connect™ - software that enables utilities to easily include bring your own device (BYOD) in new or existing demand response and energy efficiency programs. IntelliSOURCE-Connect is completely integrated with Comverge IntelliSOURCE Enterprise to give utilities a single platform for managing both direct install and BYOD across residential and small to mid-sized business customers.

IntelliSOURCE-Customer™ - software that brings advanced energy efficiency and customer engagement capabilities to residential and small-commercial demand response programs.

In 2016, Comverge and our clients received many industry awards, including:

National Business Research Institute - Circle of Excellence for Employee Engagement

TMCnet Smart Grid Product of the Year - IntelliSOURCE-Connect

Peak Load Management Alliance Program Pacesetter Award - Comverge Investor-Owned Utility Client

Comverge also announced several new contract wins in the United States and Japan:

Comverge Signs New Contract with Large Investor-Owned Utility for Integrated Demand Response and Energy Efficiency Program Targeting Small to Mid-Sized Business Customers

Entergy Arkansas and Comverge Agree to Ten-Year Extension of Summer Advantage Demand Response Program

Comverge Japan Starts New Demand Response Program with Kansai Electric Power Company and Kanden Facilities

Comverge Japan Increases Scale of Demand Response Program with Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions

About Comverge

Comverge is the industry's leading provider of integrated cloud-based demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions that enable electric utilities to ensure grid reliability, lower energy costs, meet regulatory demands, and enhance the customer experience. Through its combination of software, hardware and services, Comverge helps utilities optimize every aspect of a demand management program, from participant recruitment and device installation to call center support, control events, and measurement and verification. Comverge has worked with hundreds of electric utilities to deploy nearly six million energy management devices and enroll more than two million residential customers into mass-market demand management programs. In July 2015, Navigant Research ranked Comverge the industry's number one demand response provider. For more information, visit www.comverge.com and follow us on Twitter at @Comverge.