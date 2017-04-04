Comverge Selected by PNM to Deploy and Manage Power Saver Program

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced a new five-year plan with PNM to manage 60 megawatts (MW) of demand response capacity targeting residential and small commercial customers. The new agreement, which is scheduled to begin in 2018 pending regulatory approval, is a pay-for-performance contract where Comverge is only compensated when specific results are achieved.

The program will include direct install Wi-Fi thermostats as well as a bring your own thermostat (BYOT) approach using retail-purchased Wi-Fi thermostats. Comverge IntelliSOURCE Enterprise software will enable PNM to coordinate and communicate with all the devices. The IntelliSOURCE-Customer app will provide program participants with tools to better manage their energy use and save on energy bills through remote thermostat management and actionable tips that drive reduced energy consumption.

"We have enjoyed working with PNM for the last ten years and are delighted to have the opportunity to continue our relationship," said Dave Neal, Comverge Chief Operating Officer.

