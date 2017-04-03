Comvest Capital Announces Addition of Tom Goila as Managing Director

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Comvest Partners ("Comvest") is pleased to announce that Tom Goila has joined the Firm as a Managing Director in Comvest's direct lending group, Comvest Capital. Tom will be responsible for originating, structuring and managing debt investment opportunities.

Tom joins Comvest with over 15 years of experience financing sponsored and non-sponsored middle-market companies in a variety of specialized industries throughout the capital structure. Previously, Tom was a Director with Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group where he focused on originating, underwriting and structuring debt and minority equity transactions to middle-market companies. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Tom was with BNP Paribas, providing senior and junior capital to private equity sponsor backed middle-market healthcare companies. Tom started his finance career at First Union in the healthcare corporate and investment banking division in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mr. Goila said, "Comvest has an outstanding track record and I'm excited to join their Team. I look forward to providing capital to quality companies through thoughtful and creative structuring. I am also excited to work with Jason Gelberd again after having spent eight years investing together at Goldman Sachs."

"We are very pleased to have Tom join Comvest," said Jason Gelberd, a Partner at Comvest. "We have very similar views on lending and, together with Dan Lee, Greg Reynolds, and Jon Huitink who share a common investing philosophy from their time together at Cerberus, I believe we are continuing to build an investment team with credit and risk insight shaped by institutions that have demonstrated to be best in class."

About Comvest Capital:

Comvest Capital provides flexible financing solutions to companies in the lower middle-market across a broad range of industries, with a focus on companies in the healthcare, technology, transportation, financial services, media and manufacturing industries. The lending strategy primarily focuses on providing senior secured debt to lower middle-market businesses and non-sponsored businesses. Comvest Capital is part of Comvest Partners' broader private equity investment platform.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has invested over $2.6 billion in over 145 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have $2.5 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.