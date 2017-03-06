Comvest Expands New York Presence, Opens New York City Office

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Comvest Partners, through its direct lending strategy, Comvest Capital, is pleased to announce that the Firm has opened an office in New York City to complement its existing presence in West Palm Beach, Chicago and Los Angeles. Comvest's New York expansion comes at a significant time in its 17-year history.

Dan Lee, Partner at Comvest Capital, has relocated to New York. Mr. Lee began working with Comvest Capital in December 2011 and has been an important part in the growth of the direct lending platform. "As a primary hub of middle market activity, this represents an important investment in our expansion that will benefit both our direct lending and private equity platforms," said Mr. Lee. "I am looking forward to the continued momentum of harnessing the potential of new and existing relationships."

Robert O'Sullivan, Managing Partner at Comvest Capital stated, "The decision to expand our presence into New York was a logical next step in our strategy to grow the business. The team will continue to identify business partners, build stronger relationships and establish a growing presence in this important market."

About Comvest Capital

Comvest Capital provides flexible financing solutions to companies in the lower middle market across a broad range of industries, with a focus on companies in the healthcare, technology, transportation, financial services, media and manufacturing industries. The lending strategy primarily focuses on providing senior secured debt to less competitive segments of the market, including lower middle market businesses and non-sponsored businesses. Comvest Capital is part of Comvest Partners' broader private equity investment platform.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has invested $2.6 billion in over 145 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have $2.5 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.