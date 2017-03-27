Con Edison Energy Efficiency Programs Provided Triple Play of Benefits in 2016

Customers Saved Money, Protected Environment, Helped Reliability

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Con Edison and its customers had another successful year when it came to energy efficiency in 2016, resulting in lower bills, cleaner air, and a boost to the company's industry-leading reliable service.

Customers who chose energy-saving HVAC, lighting, building management systems and other equipment received $40.8 million in incentives from Con Edison.

"Technology is giving households and businesses new and better ways to reduce their energy usage," said Vicki Kuo, director of Energy Efficiency for Con Edison. "We offer customers advice and incentives for taking advantage of programmable thermostats, sophisticated building management systems, the latest in lighting, and other technologies."

(See a video on how a chain of supermarkets is saving big with energy efficiency: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LFu5GFVaFU)

The upgrades customers made through our energy efficiency programs last year reduce electrical usage by 160,200 megawatt hours and save 266,500 dekatherms of gas. That is the equivalent of taking more than 23,000 cars off the road.

Con Edison has energy efficiency programs for every kind of customer and even provides free energy surveys for businesses. Since 2009, the company has paid customers more than $280 million to make upgrades.

In 2016, the company paid out $4.9 million to commercial and industrial customers, $19.9 million to small businesses, $10.9 million to owners of multi-family buildings, and $5.1 million to residential customers.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( NYSE : ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $48 billion in assets. The utility provides electric, gas and steam service to more than three million customers in New York City and Westchester County, New York. For additional financial, operations and customer service information, visit us at www.conEd.com, and on Twitter and Facebook.

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison

Twitter: https://twitter.com/conedison

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/conedisonny

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/conedison/sets/72157627767618832/