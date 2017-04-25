CON EDISON PODCAST: Battery Storage Technology In New York City Neighborhoods

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Con Edison is developing battery storage technology for New York City neighborhoods to help keep service reliable during the hot summer months.

That's the topic of conversation with two energy experts in the current Con Edison podcast. Listen here.

By the summer of 2018, the company will deploy batteries capable of sending 1 megawatt of power for four hours into the grid to serve homes and businesses. Con Edison will determine where to deploy the batteries each summer based on the needs of its electrical networks.

The company would charge the batteries during off-peak times and discharge them during peak times to support Con Edison's system or in wholesale markets.

Read the filing here (PDF).

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( NYSE : ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $48 billion in assets. The utility provides electric, gas and steam service to more than 3 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For additional financial, operations and customer service information, visit us at www.coned.com, for energy efficiency rebates and incentives at www.coned.com/energyefficiency, and on Twitter and Facebook.

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison

Twitter: https://twitter.com/conedison

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/conedisonny

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/conedison/sets/72157627767618832/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/25/11G136879/Images/coned-7595b504cd4891f7bc65580e33404feb.jpg