Con Edison's Podcast Explores Power Industry Trends

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The energy industry is going through a significant evolution. There is a growing switch to renewables such as solar, battery and other distributed energy resources, and in some cases, a new business model for the energy industry as well.

Con Edison's podcast, called "Plugged-In," takes an insider's look into several trends: the transition of central power generation, batteries, electric vehicles, stagnant electric demand, and consumer consumption. Listen to our Energy Trends podcast here.

In the podcast, Con Edison's Matt Ketschke, vice president of Distributed Resource Integration, talks about these major trends and what they mean.

"Our company and industry are in a rapid transformation, as technology gives us ways to offer our customers new products and service," said Ketschke. "Solar energy, energy efficiency, storage, and other non-traditional tools are helping us create a future that will be cleaner, efficient, and more focused on the customer. Con Edison wants to be a leader in working with customers to give them access to these choices while maintaining a reliable, resilient grid."

In NYC, Con Edison customers recently surpassed the 100-megawatt mark for solar generation at their homes and businesses. That's enough to power 15,000 homes. In addition, Con Edison has paid more than $280 million to customers who made energy efficiency upgrades to their lighting, HVAC, control systems and other equipment.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( NYSE : ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $48 billion in assets. The utility provides electric, gas and steam service to more than three million customers in New York City and Westchester County, New York. For additional financial, operations and customer service information, visit us at www.conEd.com, Twitter and Facebook.

