IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - ConcertoHealth, the nation's leading provider of healthcare services for complex, frail, elderly, and dual-eligible patients, today announced the appointment of Chrissie Cooper as chief operating officer. Bringing two decades of medical group and health plan leadership experience, Cooper will lead ConcertoHealth's market operations as it expands its unique care model and value-based care-enabling technology platform to provider networks nationwide.

"Chrissie brings valuable experience to our executive team," said Alec Cunningham, ConcertoHealth president and chief executive officer. "Her proven success leading medical group and health plan operations through significant product expansion, as well as her dedication to serving the frail, chronic, and dual-eligible populations, will be instrumental to Concerto's success."

Prior to joining ConcertoHealth, Cooper served as chief operating officer for the California division of DaVita HealthCare Partners, Inc., an independent medical group that manages and operates employed and affiliated physician networks across the country. As COO, Cooper directed the group's operations serving more than 630,000 members.

Cooper previously held the roles of president of Florida and the west region at WellCare Health Plans, which provides managed care services to 3.8 million members in government healthcare programs nationally. She has also held leadership roles at United HealthCare and PacifiCare Health Systems. In 2016, Cooper completed the Executive program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. She entered the healthcare management field in 1997 after receiving an MPA from the University of Arizona, where she also received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is a leading provider of primary care and supporting services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients. Committed to operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth offers a primary care-centric population health management model designed to improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes for vulnerable populations. The ConcertoHealth Care Model delivers a comprehensive patient support system for primary care practices, and a value-based care-enabling platform for payers and their provider networks. The result is a high-touch, personalized experience and better health outcomes for vulnerable patients. The company is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit www.concertohealthcare.com.