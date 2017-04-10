IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - ConcertoHealth, the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients, has appointed Kellie J. Rice as executive director for its Michigan market, effective April 3, 2017.

Rice will oversee ConcertoHealth's population health management services for its health plan partners in Michigan, and will work directly with community providers and facilities from the company's Detroit, Mich. administrative office.

"Kellie's experience in health plan and network operations is perfectly aligned with ConcertoHealth's focus and priorities," said Chrissie Cooper, chief operating officer of ConcertoHealth. "She brings relationships with key state regulators and has a history working with leaders from the government programs community. We're pleased to welcome her to the team, and I look forward to her contributions."

About Kellie J. Rice

Rice has spent most of her career working at one of the largest health plans in Michigan, Meridian Health Plan. She has experience building strategic partnerships with network providers externally and was accountable for value-based contracting, as director of Network Development for Meridian Health Plan. More recently she served as Meridian's director of Medicare operations where she spearheaded high-functioning operational processes throughout key functional areas internally, including enrollment, grievances and appeals, claims and member services. Rice also has experience working with clinically integrated networks across Michigan and providing oversight and management of population health management agreements with health plans.

A Michigan native, Rice has a Master of Community Health Education from Wayne State University, and a Bachelor of Applied Arts in Health Administration and Psychology from Central Michigan University. She is active in the Macomb County Relay for Life, for the American Cancer Society, and is a participant in the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

About ConcertoHealth

ConcertoHealth Inc. is the leading provider of specialized primary care and supporting clinical services for complex, frail, elderly and dual-eligible patients. Operating exclusively in value-based agreements, ConcertoHealth provides high-touch, individualized care for patients, and also deploys wraparound clinical resources to extend the reach of primary care practices. This comprehensive medical management solution, elevated by Concerto's proprietary population health technology, improves overall healthcare quality and patient outcomes, benefitting payers and their provider networks. The company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.

