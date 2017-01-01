Concord's New Year's Eve Vancouver Celebration a Success

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 01, 2017) - Last night's festivities drew 70,000 along Canada Place Way for Concord's New Year's Eve Vancouver celebration. The second annual event was hosted by The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society, a non-profit community organization formed to create a family-friendly New Year's Eve tradition in Vancouver's downtown core.

"With over 80,000 individuals in attendance last year, we were well-prepared for this year's turnout. More ticketed indoor and outdoor zones ensured everyone had an opportunity to enjoy live performances and firework shows," said Dani Pretto, Chair of The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society. "The world-class musical lineup, combined with more than 25 food vendors and a brand new countdown clock, made this year's celebration the most memorable to date."

The community event featured multiple stages with performances by The Sheepdogs, The New Pornographers, Wintersleep, Yukon Blonde, Crystal Shawanda and Meghan Patrick. Two separate New Year's countdowns took place, one at 9p.m. for families and a fireworks finale at midnight.

"With funding support from the Government of Canada, Vancouver was able to successfully kick off Canada's 150th anniversary year," said Pretto. "In addition to the Government of Canada, we couldn't have executed such a large-scale event without support from our title sponsor Concord Pacific."

Additional sponsors included City of Vancouver, The Peak 102.7 modern rock, 93.7 JRfm Today's Hot Country, Remax, Dine Alone Records, charitable partner United Way, Philips Brewing & Malting Co., WestPark, Tymac, Terrapure, Meimento, Haven, Brix Media Co., DailyHive, Port of Vancouver, Vanterre, Boughton Law, Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, Tourism Vancouver, Starbucks, BDO, Metro and Global BC.

About Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society

The Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society is a registered not-for-profit hosting the most iconic Canadian New Year's Eve celebrations, showcasing the City of Vancouver in an annual tradition of multicultural talent, family-friendly programming, and a countdown culminating with a high-aerial fireworks display. The society is made up of a volunteer board of founding members including BDO Canada, Boughton Law, DailyHive, Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, Port of Vancouver, Predictive Success, Starbucks, Tourism Vancouver and Vanterre Projects Corp.

