Concrete action for the revitalization of the Matane region

Government of Canada supports the Fonds d'innovation et de developpement economique local de la Matanie (FIDEL) action plan

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in job creation in order to stimulate economic growth and increase prosperity for Canadians. It is aware that communities must diversify strategically by focusing on innovation in order to develop lasting regional competitive advantages. As such, support for communities' transition and diversification is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, announced that $255,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, has been granted to the Fonds d'innovation et de développement économique local de la Matanie (website in French only) for the launch of a number of projects to diversify and stimulate the economy of the Matane region.

The funding granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) is helping the organization hire the resources it needs to carry out various initiatives in its action plan, including analyzing the potential of local businesses and guiding them in their business development projects, contributing to the adoption of a shared diversification strategy, prospecting for new businesses and coordinating financial activities.

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The injection of additional funding is good news for FIDEL and for the renewal of the Matane region's economy. I am confident that this new investment will energize the launch of FIDEL's projects and activities. I know that FIDEL will make a positive contribution to the creation of opportunities for the entire region."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"Canada Economic Development is there for Quebec regions and businesses that are participating to their full potential in the economy of tomorrow by building on their strengths. I applaud organizations like FIDEL in the Matane region, which are participating in the local movement and creating new opportunities for their community."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"FIDEL is both a catalyst and a unifying body for the driving forces of the Matane region. By bringing together our strengths, skills and projects and by innovating in our ways of doing business, we are going to accelerate the critical shift towards the knowledge economy. By taking a step forward together, we will create wealth and jobs for our lovely region and keep our young people here. We thank the Government of Canada for its support and for having faith in our project and our vision."

François Rioux, President of the Fonds d'innovation et de développement économique local de la Matanie (FIDEL)

