Concurrent Technologies Corporation Board of Directors Elects Two New Board Members

JOHNSTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Concurrent Technologies Corporation elected two new board members, who have a combined 80+ years of government, military, and industry leadership experience. Jeffrey K. Harris, who has also been named to the recently established Concurrent Technologies Corporation Technical Advisory Board, and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac are joining the current 10 Board of Directors members.

"We are grateful to all of our board members, who provide invaluable insight and leadership for our company," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., Concurrent Technologies Corporation President and CEO, as well as Board of Directors Vice Chairman. "Our board was interested in expanding the expertise of the board, specifically in the federal marketplace. These new members will bring to the table very impressive experience and knowledge."

Mr. Harris has contributed to U.S. national security in both government and industry for 40 years, where he has fostered new technologies and programs that have contributed significantly to U.S. national capabilities. He served as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, and associate executive director of the Intelligence Community. He is retired from Lockheed Martin (LM), where he served as president of LM Missiles and Space Division and president of LM Special Programs Division. He holds a BS in Photographic Science and Instrumentation from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General (Ret.) Joseph Yakovac has 41 years of experience in tactical, operational, and strategic guidance of Army tactical units; Department of Defense research, development, production, and total package fielding activities; and currently, the defense industry. He held leadership positions for a number of major Army programs, including Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems. Gen. Yakovac earned a BS from the United States Military Academy and an MS in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado.

The other current board members are: Margaret DiVirgilio; Albert L. Etheridge, Ph.D.; Robert J. Eyer; E. Jeanne Gleason; Conway B. Jones, Jr.; Dale Mosier; Howard M. Picking, III, Chairman; Mark E. Pasquerilla; John F. Phillips; and Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., Vice Chairman.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients' core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. CTC has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

