Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Soaring Eagle Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

JOHNSTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - The Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) has recognized Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) for outstanding support of its employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve. The company was presented with the Soaring Eagle Award during the ESGR Employer Awards Luncheon held at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in November 2016. Brigadier General Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, delivered the keynote address.

Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., Concurrent Technologies Corporation President & CEO, recently signed a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve, the cornerstone of ESGR's effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. Those who sign the statement commit to upholding the rights of uniformed employees, provide systems to manage employees who serve, and recognize and support service members and their families.

"All of our employees are dedicated professionals who provide high quality, innovative solutions for our clients. Among those employees are veterans and current Guard and Reserve members who bring exceptional experience and leadership skills," said Sheehan. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them; they are an integral part of our team." At Concurrent Technologies Corporation and its affiliates, 32% of all new employees are veterans, and vets make up 15% of our workforce.

In addition to the Soaring Eagle Award, Concurrent Technologies Corporation has received numerous other awards from ESGR, including the Extraordinary Employer Support Award, Above and Beyond Award, Liberty Bell Award, Patriot Award, Pro-Patria Award, and Seven Seals Award. The company was also a semi-finalist for the ESGR Freedom Award.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation has been recognized as a Military Times Best for Vets Employer six consecutive times and is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission (formerly the 100,000 Jobs Mission). The Veterans Jobs Mission is a coalition of more than 230 companies committed to hiring one million veterans for private-sector jobs. Between its founding in 2011 and November 2016, member companies have hired nearly 367,000 veterans.

ESGR, a Department of Defense office, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients' core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. CTC has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/5/11G126607/Images/Kevin-Hillegas-Apache-Helicopter-853eb6aab632b99b80a92e71338c5297.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/5/11G126607/Images/ESGR-Guard-Reserve-Award_smaller-a2b08071424faa94bf8eb9518d2c110c.jpg