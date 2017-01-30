Condolences Must Be Followed by Action

Statement by Paul R. Meinema, National President of UFCW Canada, Regarding the Attack on the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - The UFCW Canada family extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the attack on the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

We are deeply saddened by this hateful assault on our neighbours - and on the values of our community: openness, caring, and respect for all cultures and religions. No individual act of hate should deter us from upholding our shared commitment to the fabric of diversity, and our compassion and respect for all our neighbours - including our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Hateful and divisive rhetoric embolden intolerance. It must be challenged on all fronts. We must stand together to challenge bigotry, racism and discrimination - including Islamophobia. We are a peaceful land whose strength is built on protecting the rights of all to a safe and respectful community.

As neighbours, and as trade unionists, and as families - we must work together to ensure that love does conquer hate, and that all who call Canada home can live their lives to the fullest, and without fear.

We stand in solidarity in this time of loss and in the days and years ahead.