Condor Receives US$10 Million Loan Proceeds

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Condor Petroleum Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSX: CPI) is pleased to announce it has received the US$10 million loan proceeds (the "Loan Proceeds") from the recently established secured non-revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility").

Pursuant to the Credit Facility and in conjunction with receiving the Loan Proceeds, Condor issued to the lender a warrant certificate exercisable into one million common shares of Condor at CA$ 2.35 per share on or before January 31, 2020. The Loan Proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures related to drilling, infrastructure and workovers at the Company's 100% owned Poyraz Ridge field in Turkey and for general corporate purposes. Construction of a gas facility, multi-well drilling and completion program and a sales pipeline continue on schedule and first gas from Poyraz Ridge is targeted for mid-2017.

About Condor

Condor is a Canadian based oil and gas company with a 100% working interest in four contiguous operating licenses covering 171 square kilometers located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in the Republic of Turkey, a 100% interest in the production rights to the Shoba and Taskuduk oilfields and a 100% interest in the exploration rights to the 3,777 square kilometer Zharkamys West 1 property located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Condor is listed on the TSX under the symbol "CPI".

