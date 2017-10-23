Conducting Early Phase Oncology Studies, Successfully Moving Through to Proof of Concept, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - This one-hour webinar will focus on considerations for drug developers, and in particular, small, young biotech, when selecting a Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) to take their molecule through to proof of concept and beyond.

Key topics include:

Strategic considerations for the molecule, a brief review the dynamic research landscape of oncology drug development, patient recruitment and product development aspects. What is on the horizon in oncology drug development

Clinical development strategy and tactics

Clinical design and consideration Early V Late Phase Regulatory considerations Clinical aspects -- cure or control Patient centricity -- practical considerations Trial design -- early phase 3+3, Rolling 6 and other designs. Biomarkers Protocol development -- clear unambiguous protocols, sense checking with KOL's and subject matter experts. The importance of understanding how to 'operationalize' the protocol with thorough feasibility

Proof of concept -- how do you confirm for MAA

To learn more information about this complimentary event visit: Conducting Early Phase Oncology Studies, Successfully Moving Through to Proof of Concept.

