Conductor and SAP to Deliver Keynote Address at Europe's Largest SEO Conference

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Conductor, the leading global content intelligence platform, has been selected to present a keynote presentation at Brighton SEO with global enterprise software leader SAP: "Is Your SEO Getting Enough Credit? Build an Attribution Model that Works for You." Seth Besmertnik, Founder and CEO of Conductor, will deliver a presentation with Crispin Sheridan, Vice President, Digital and Social Optimization for SAP, and will share the secrets to ensuring SEO teams get the recognition for the value they are delivering to their companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear an executive's view on how to build the best case for buy-in, as well as a leading case study from SAP showing their path to cross-channel attribution success.

"We couldn't be more excited about the chance to share our insights with the European search community," said Seth Besmertnik. "Making a business case and demonstrating the value of your organic marketing programs is just as important as the actual outcomes. Organic marketers are in a constant resource battle with competing channels that often have lower performance yet are more obviously measurable."

The presentation will take place on Friday, September 15th at the Brighton Centre UK at 1:15 - 2:00pm. For more information on the keynote, visit www.conductor.com/brightonseo.

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI.

Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include global brands like Citibank and SAP, emerging leaders like Birchbox and JustFab, and leading agencies like iProspect and Acronym.

Conductor was ranked #38 by Inc. Magazine in its Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America for six years running.