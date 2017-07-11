Conexiom Selected as a 2017 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for the Second Consecutive Year

SupplyChainBrain recognized Conexiom's Sales Order Automation solution for its positive business impact on Edwards Garment

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - ecmarket, creators of Conexiom Sales Order and Invoice Automation, announced today that they have been named as one of SupplyChainBrain's 2017 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for their Sales Order Automation solution for the second year in a row. Now in its 15th consecutive year, the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list spotlights a select group of suppliers nominated by customers who recognize them as outstanding solution providers.

Edwards Garment, a leading wholesaler of uniforms and career apparel with over 100 staff and a heritage that goes back over 150 years, nominated Conexiom Sales Order Automation for its ability to automatically process POs, removing as much manual data entry as possible. With over 500 orders a day coming in via email and fax alone and even more coming in through their e-commerce website, Edwards was seeking ways to maintain their high level of customer service while processing orders with 100% accuracy and shipping within twenty-four hours' notice. Conexiom Sales Order Automation helped Edwards achieve this objective, while providing additional benefits. The solution accelerated Edwards' order-to-cash cycle and automated data entry of a meaningful percentage of their 500+ email orders/day. It freed up hundreds of hours for customer service representatives (CSRs) to focus on serving customers and building meaningful relationships with their clientele. The benefits extended to Edwards' customers, as they could secure inventory as soon as POs were processed, without delays resulting from manual entry errors.

"We selected Conexiom to improve the business process for both our customers and CSRs. Even before we signed the contract, we were very impressed by Conexiom's clear understanding of our industry and our own business processes," says Bob Wallis, Vice President of Information Technology, Edwards Garment. "With Conexiom, we met the operational benefits of EDI, without needing our customers to implement EDI. We were able to have our cake and eat it too!"

"We are honored to be recognized as a supply chain innovator for our work with Edwards Garment," says Brent Halverson, President & CEO of ecmarket, creator of Conexiom. "Conexiom aims to solve competitive business goals such as maintaining a high level of customer service while processing orders with 100% accuracy and shipping within one day."

View the complete SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2017 list here.

About Conexiom

Conexiom® allows manufacturers and distributors to focus on serving customers and managing supplier relationships instead of entering data. The patent-pending Conexiom solution was created by ecmarket, a cloud solutions developer. Conexiom revolutionizes critical sales and accounting business practices by automating manual entry with 100% accuracy. Conexiom effortlessly converts emailed and printed customer purchase orders and supplier invoices into automated sales orders and invoices, enabling companies to focus on driving growth. Conexiom helps organizations across the globe maintain a competitive edge. For more information, visit http://conexiom.com