Confluence Health Successfully Modernizes Operations in the Cloud with Infor

Infor UpgradeX Provides Organization with Simple Migration to Newest Infor Lawson Healthcare Applications in the Cloud

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Infor®, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced the success that Confluence Health, a healthcare system dedicated to improving patient health with safe, high-quality care in 12 communities throughout North Central Washington, has seen since updating its Infor Lawson® applications to the cloud. Infor UpgradeX is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud based modernization path that helps organizations better manage cost and enable better collaboration across the extended enterprise. Infor Healthcare applications deliver the tools for operational and administrative systems to support expanded responsibilities, transform financial, supply chain, and HR processes, and arm decision makers with insightful data to make more informed business decisions.

"We decided to partner with Infor because they were an organization that understood the nuances of the healthcare industry, and their innovative technology has been able to modernize our organization quickly, easily, and cost-effectively," said John Doyle, Chief Financial Officer at Confluence Health. "Infor's modern technology has helped our organization quickly respond to changing needs, operate leaner, and better comply with changing complex regulations and requirements. By moving our operations to the cloud, we are able to focus less on administrative tasks, and more on providing quality, affordable healthcare to our communities."

Infor Healthcare applications are cloud-enabled, agile, secure and highly flexible. Organizations are able to support multi-facility operations, ensure security and reliability, improve performance, realize a speedier time to value and capitalize on Infor innovation such as best-in-class mobile, collaboration and analytic capabilities. The suite of applications designed specifically for the healthcare industry keeps organizations running at maximum efficiency, so users can focus on delivering quality care.

"Healthcare providers continue to face a myriad of challenges on a day-to-day basis. Having to maintain compliance while simultaneously controlling costs, managing staff and putting patient care at the forefront can be a lot to juggle without a strategic technology partner to modernize and simplify operations," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "Infor applications support the delivery of high quality, affordable care with solutions designed to manage a healthcare organization's most vital resources -- people, supplies, financial assets, and data. Users are able to eliminate expensive servers and hardware, and redirect support staff to more strategic activities."

For more information please visit http://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare/.

About Confluence Health

Confluence Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system that includes two hospitals, more than 40 medical specialties and primary care, to provide comprehensive medical care throughout North Central Washington. With over 270 physicians and 150 advanced practice clinicians, Confluence Health is the major medical provider between Seattle and Spokane. Our goal is to deliver high-quality, safe, compassionate, and cost-effective care close to home. Staying on the leading edge of healthcare innovation is important, so we invest in technology -- to provide better care for our patients and allow our providers to operate at the highest level.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

Copyright ©2017 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com.