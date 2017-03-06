Congressman Ander Crenshaw Joins King & Spalding

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - King & Spalding is pleased to announce that former Congressman Ander Crenshaw (R-Fla.) will join the firm as senior counsel in the Government Advocacy and Public Policy practice in the Washington, D.C., office. He will focus on counseling clients on the impact of regulatory and legislative changes in the financial, defense and healthcare industries.

"Congressman Crenshaw is widely regarded as a thoughtful, diligent legislator and has high-level contacts throughout the executive and legislative branches," said Wick Sollers, managing partner of King & Spalding's Washington office. "We are honored that after a distinguished career in public service, he has chosen King & Spalding for the next stage of his career. Our clients will surely benefit from his long experience as a lawmaker."

As an eight-term member of Congress, Crenshaw served on the House Appropriations Committee, where he sat on the subcommittees for Defense; Financial Services and General Government; and State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs. As chairman of the Financial Services and General Government Affairs subcommittee, Crenshaw was charged with the oversight and funding of the Department of the Treasury, which included the Internal Revenue Service, Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Communications Commission. He also led efforts to reform the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act. He was previously a member of the Florida House of Representatives and later the state Senate, where he was elected president.

"Ander's tenure in the House was marked by an ability to build consensus through common-sense arguments and strong advocacy," said Tom Spulak, chair of the firm's Government Advocacy and Public Policy practice. "His understanding of Congress, the numerous agencies and departments of the executive branch that were funded by the appropriations subcommittee that he chaired, and his relationships on Capitol Hill make him an enormous asset to our clients, many of whom face complex challenges in Washington."

During his time in Congress, Crenshaw was a respected advocate for military funding, disability rights and international affairs. The Secretary of the Navy awarded him the Navy's highest civilian honor, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award. Crenshaw founded the Congressional Caucus for Effective Foreign Assistance and helped develop the Millennium Challenge Corporation, which reformed the way the United States provides foreign assistance. Crenshaw's signature legislation in recent years was the passage of the ABLE Act to benefit individuals with disabilities by allowing them to open tax-free savings accounts for certain expenses.

Prior to serving in Congress, Crenshaw spent nearly 20 years as an investment banker. He was a managing director at Drexel Burnham Lambert and later senior vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He received his B.A. from the University of Georgia and his J.D. from the University of Florida.

"King & Spalding's roster of former government officials -- elected and non-elected, both Democrat and Republican -- was a compelling platform as I contemplated life after Congress," said Crenshaw. "I am delighted to work with my new colleagues at the firm."

Currently ranked as the top leading lobbying practice in the United States by the National Law Journal, King & Spalding's Government Advocacy and Public Practice team draws upon lifetimes of Washington experience and bipartisan relationships to advocate for clients. It offers a full range of services to assist clients in managing their interactions with the federal government. The practice has also been praised by Chambers USA for bringing "value and a broad skill set, including strong advocacy abilities, to every engagement" and earned the firm recognition as government relations Law Firm of the Year in the 2013 edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms survey.

