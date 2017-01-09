Conifex Announces Closing of $130 Million Secured Revolving Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex") (TSX:CFF) announced today that it has completed its previously announced $130 million secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with a syndicate of institutional lenders arranged and led by Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada. The Facility is available for a term of 5 years and is secured by substantially all of Conifex's assets (other than its bioenergy segment assets). The Facility will bear interest at CDOR or LIBOR plus a margin of between 2.5% and 3.0%, depending upon Conifex's leverage ratio.

Conifex intends to utilize the Facility to modernize and re-start its currently idled sawmill complex in El Dorado, Arkansas (the "Project"). The Project involves significant capital upgrades, and is designed to maximize both log recovery and lumber grade yield and quality. Upon completion, the El Dorado mill is expected to have approximately 180 million board feet of annual lumber capacity on a two-shift basis. Conifex expects to promptly commence the Project, which it expects to complete by or about the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Conifex currently estimates that the Project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million, consisting of approximately US$27 million for equipment and materials, US$16 million in subcontract costs and US$7 million for indirect costs, including engineering, construction management, freight and project contingency.

A portion of the Facility is also being used to repay in full Conifex's existing revolving credit facilities and senior notes.

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex has expanded its operations to include bioenergy production following the commencement of commercial operations of its power generation facility at Mackenzie, British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

