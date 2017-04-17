Conklin-Intracom IPTV Platform Powers Hosted Television Services in Valdosta, Georgia

Southern Fibernet offering SFN TV Now, powered by Conklin-Intracom's fs|cdn® Anywhere, in targeted areas around Valdosta, Georgia

DULUTH, GA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Conklin-Intracom, a fully owned subsidiary of the Intracom Telecom Group and developer of innovative products and services for telco, cable, broadband and OTT content delivery solutions, today announced Southern Fibernet's SFN TV Now, powered by Conklin-Intracom's fs|cdn® Anywhere platform, is providing hosted TV services for communities in Valdosta, Georgia.

The fs|cdn® Anywhere platform combines IPTV middleware, conditional access and TV Anywhere to manage content delivery to a variety of devices in and outside of the home on a private network. The platform provides subscriber and service management across Rokus, Android and iOS apps, web browsers and IPTV set top boxes for linear, On-Demand video and other interactive TV services.

Southern Fibernet is a technology company that provides fiber to the home (FTTH) internet and video content services to footprints South of Atlanta Metro, South Georgia, Valdosta surrounding areas and the premier provider for Moody Air Force Base and Moody family housing properties. Their branded TV service, SFN TV Now, allows subscribers to watch and record hundreds of high quality, HD channels.

"Conklin-Intracom's wide selection of supported devices gives our clients maximum flexibility to pick the best devices to serve their target audience," stated Bryan Sumner, CEO and Founder of Southern Fibernet. "We can get new hosting partners up and running with TV services and network DVR services in days, not months."

Utilizing Conklin-Intracom's fs|cdn Anywhere platform, Southern Fibernet is hosting TV services for multiple service providers. Each provider is offered unique customized billing integration through combined API's and saves the provider millions in TV Head End Costs/Operations.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIBERNET

Southern Fibernet is a technology company that provided the first fiber fiber to the home (FTTH) internet and video content services in Georgia. Southern Fibernet is owned by community-oriented investors. Its management team has over 30 years of experience in utility construction and fiber optic systems. Our managing partners and related utility construction company have been involved in multiple FTTH builds funded by government entities (USDA/RUS and NITA) and we have a well-earned reputation for high quality and service. For more information, visit http://southernfibernet.com.

ABOUT CONKLIN-INTRACOM

Since 1957, Conklin-Intracom has been providing customers with innovative products and services for telco, cable, broadband & multiscreen/OTT content delivery. Conklin-Intracom's IPTV middleware and conditional access delivers linear and On-Demand, Whole Home and Network DVR, Restart TV, OTT and interactive services as a single seamless solution. Conklin-Intracom's TV anywhere product lets subscribers watch content on their smartphones, OTT devices and tablets. Conklin-Intracom is a fully owned subsidiary of the Intracom Telecom Group, a global telecommunications systems provider. For more information, please visit Conklin-Intracom.com (http://www.conklin-intracom.com).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135956/Images/homepage_moody_housing-a52f58313ad683b5ac192cf724d4684f.jpg