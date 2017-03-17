Connected Living and Four Winds Interactive Team Up to Deliver Unmatched Digital Signage Offering Within the Senior Living Market

Companies announce exclusive relationship in the senior living industry to deploy Visual Communications solutions

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Four Winds Interactive (FWI) and Connected Living (CL) have signed an exclusive agreement for CL to deploy digital signs in the senior living market using the FWI platform. The two companies have been working together for over two years and are now making the relationship exclusive. "This combined offering will offer unique synergies in delivering great resident experiences," says Peter Kress, CIO Acts Retirement-Life Communities. "Connected Living extends Four Winds' leading visualization platform as part of an innovative suite of engagement offerings linking residents and their families to community life and services through apps, in-house TV and digital signage."

Sarah Hoit, CEO and Co-Founder of Connected Living, Inc, said: "We are excited to team up with Four Winds Interactive because they share our mission, values and goals of transforming the experience of aging. FWI is the most recent addition to a strong list of national and international partners with whom CL partners to create the most innovative, comprehensive and powerful technology and quality of life suite of products in the industry. Other recent partners include Sodexo, Lyft, higi and Circles Concierge Services."

Rich Blakeman, Vice President - Alliances and Partnerships, of Four Winds Interactive, adds, "We picked Connected Living as a partner given their innovative technology and decade-long experience in the senior living industry. Our Visual Communications software platform will help deliver unmatched digital signage experiences and in-room TV solutions to senior living facilities of all sizes."

The signage can come in any size from video walls in lobbies to vertical menu signs outside cafés or tablets in elevators.

About Connected Living, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Connected Living, Inc. is a social impact company founded to bridge the "digital divide" between millions of seniors and their families, friends and communities. The company creates transformational technologies that enable people to connect, contribute and lead healthier lives. To download the Connected Living mobile app, visit https://app.connectedliving.com

About Four Winds Interactive

Founded in 2005, FWI has quickly become the industry-leader for enterprise Visual Communications software. FWI's functionality makes it easy to create a powerful communications tool that solves wayfinding challenges, enhances safety, increases sales, improves experiences and much more. FWI is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.fourwindsinteractive.com.