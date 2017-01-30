Connecticut Children's Medical Center to Connect Electronically to the State of Connecticut's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program via Appriss Health

Appriss Health to Enable Integration of Controlled Substance Prescription Histories Into Electronic Health Records

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Appriss Health, provider of the most comprehensive platform for substance use disorder in the U.S., today announced it has signed an agreement with Connecticut Children's Medical Center to enable integration of controlled substance prescription histories into electronic health records (EHRs). Appriss Health's solution enables access to data, analytics, tools and resources from prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) within care team workflows in real-time, at the point-of-care to improve patient safety and outcomes.

At Connecticut Children's, the Appriss Health solution will now enable efficient access to the patient's prescription history within the EHR, whereas physicians and pharmacists previously needed to log into separate websites to retrieve a patient's controlled substance dispensations from the state database and then cross-reference that data with a patient's health information in disparate systems.

"Leveraging this technology is a true testament to Connecticut Children's commitment to excellent healthcare as the prevention of prescription drug misuse is a matter of enormous personal and public health significance that demands collaboration across all settings," said Dr. Richelle deMayo, Chief Medical Information Officer at Connecticut Children's. "Connecticut Children's and our providers are excited to lead the way for others across the state to make use of available information to protect patients and families from overdose and drug diversion. We look forward to working with Appriss Health and the State of Connecticut on such efforts."

The benefits of EHR integration into state PDMPs have been widely-recognized as beneficial to improving patient safety, mitigating drug diversion and ensuring compliance.

"Connecticut Children's Medical Center has taken a major step towards ensuring the best standard of care for its patients," said Rob Cohen, President, Appriss Health. "We applaud the forward-thinking leadership within Connecticut Children's for taking a proactive approach to becoming the first hospital in Connecticut to deploy clinical workflow integration of PDMP data and clinical decision support solutions for substance use disorder within their EHR."

About Connecticut Children's Medical Center:

Connecticut Children's Medical Center is a nationally recognized, 187-bed not-for-profit children's hospital serving as the primary teaching hospital for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. Connecticut Children's is the only free-standing children's hospital in Connecticut that offers comprehensive, world-class health care to children. Our pediatric services are available at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford and at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, with neonatal intensive care units at Hartford Hospital and the University of Connecticut Health Center, along with a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, five specialty care centers and 11 other locations across the state. Connecticut Children's has a medical staff of nearly 1,100 practicing in more than 20 specialties. For more information, visit www.connecticutchildrens.org.

About Appriss Health:

Appriss Health provides the nation's most comprehensive platform for early identification, prevention and management of substance use disorder (SUD). We provide state government agencies with the most advanced repository of controlled substance dispensing data, and deliver real-time clinical decisioning support, critical insights and interventions to physicians, pharmacists, and care team members through millions of patient encounters each year. Our solutions enable healthcare providers, pharmacists, and care team members to assess and manage clinical risk in order to positively impact patient safety and population health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.

