Connecticut Children's Medical Center selects eUnity as its enterprise image viewing solution

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Client Outlook, a leading provider of FDA Class II diagnostic and clinical image viewing solutions, announced today that Connecticut Children's Medical Center will be using eUnity as its enterprise image viewing platform. Connecticut Children's is a not-for-profit hospital, providing pediatric services in more than 30 specialties. eUnity will be providing images to clinicians located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"Finding a replacement for our enterprise clinical image viewer was not easy. To ensure we made the right decision, we were diligent and specific in our methodology and our requirements," said Jung Park, Senior Director of Information Services, Connecticut Children's Medical Center. "We evaluated three vendors in detail and looked beyond the technical requirements. Provider requirements and building a long-term partnership were critical components. eUnity is a robust and flexible product, whose features and functionality exceeded our needs. Within the first hour of the proof of concept, our providers were impressed with eUnity's performance. We were pleased with how easy it was to provide access to our users that were located both within and outside our organization." Park adds, "When working with Client Outlook, we found the open dialogue to be refreshing. Client Outlook's team members were adaptable throughout our evaluation process and their high confidence in eUnity was reflected in their candid approach. We are pleased to have chosen Client Outlook as our partner and eUnity as our image viewing platform."

"We are very excited to be implementing eUnity at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Our focus and dedication on creating the best diagnostic image viewing platform is reflected in all facets of eUnity," said Brenda Rankin, Executive Vice President, Client Outlook. "We have developed a solution that is robust, easy to implement, simple to use, and feature rich. With this implementation, we are making a difference in the lives of children and their families, something that is important to me and our team. Connecticut Children's is a wonderful organization that is improving the physical and emotional health of children, and we are pleased to be part of this journey."

About Connecticut Children's Medical Center

Connecticut Children's Medical Center is the only hospital in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children. Connecticut Children's is a nationally recognized not-for-profit with a medical staff of more than 1,000 providing comprehensive, world-class health care in more than 30 pediatric specialties and subspecialties. Connecticut Children's Medical Center is the primary pediatric teaching hospital for the UConn School of Medicine, has a teaching partnership with the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University and is a research partner of Jackson Laboratory. Connecticut Children's Office for Community Child Health is a national leader in community-based prevention and wellness programs. http://www.connecticutchildrens.org/

About Client Outlook, Inc.

Client Outlook is an innovative healthcare technology company who designs imaging solutions that ultimately save people's lives. Driven by our own personal healthcare experiences, we challenge ourselves every day to develop and deliver the most practical, useful and secure diagnostic, clinical and mobility solution for physicians and frontline healthcare professionals -- right where healthcare happens. For more information about our company and our eUnity™ product suite, visit us on the web at www.clientoutlook.com.