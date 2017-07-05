Connecting Remote Teams Virtually To Support Rolls-Royce "On Time, Every Time" Vision

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Librestream is pleased to announce that it is now a Rolls-Royce approved supplier of the Onsight Collaborative Mobile Platform. The approved Onsight products include: Onsight Connect collaboration software for use on the mobile devices and computers of service teams, Onsight Rugged Smart Cameras, and Onsight Collaboration Hubs. The Onsight Rugged Smart Cameras and Collaboration Hubs also enable the sharing of live visuals from specialized Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) instruments. With this solution, Rolls-Royce field technicians can virtually bring remote experts into the field to facilitate faster and more cost-effective engine inspection and maintenance.

"At the Airline Aircraft Availability Centre, Rolls-Royce now uses Onsight to relay exactly what our aircraft engine inspection technicians see from any of our global maintenance locations to help make rapid and informed decisions. This process further improves the efficiency of our operations and helps increase aircraft availability, supporting our vision that every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft takes off and lands on time, every time, " said Tom Palmer, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President -- Services -- Civil Aerospace.

This global supply chain status for Librestream enables Onsight products to be readily available for Rolls-Royce business units.

"Librestream is delighted to have attained this prestigious position with Rolls-Royce. Our continued success within the aviation vertical, is further proof of our versatile product offering which addresses the broad needs of this demanding industry," stated Kerry Thacher, CEO at Librestream. "We are looking forward to supporting Rolls-Royce's aviation business with our Onsight collaboration products to deliver competitive value to its service businesses."

