21st-annual IoT conference examines challenges and barriers to consumer adoption of connected entertainment and smart home innovations

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - IoT research firm Parks Associates announced today that executives from Comcast, Cox Communications, Intel, and Vivint Smart Home will deliver the keynote addresses at the 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23-25, 2017, in San Francisco. The conference examines the use cases and emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in the converging IoT industries, including smart home, connected entertainment, and mobile ecosystems.

"More than one-fourth of U.S. broadband households now own a smart home device, and nearly three-fourths have an Internet-connected entertainment device," said Elizabeth Parks, Senior Vice President, Parks Associates. "CONNECTIONS™ is the only event to take a holistic view of IoT innovations as they impact consumer behavior and the opportunities they create for businesses to realize new revenues in these evolving and overlapping ecosystems. Our attendees will benefit from insights from industry leaders Comcast, Cox Communications, Intel, and Vivint Smart Home in their efforts to increase consumer adoption and engagement."

This year's event, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, will include the following keynote speakers:

Matt Eyring, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Vivint Smart Home

Kristine Faulkner, Senior Vice President / General Manager, COX Homelife, Cox Communications

Miles Kingston, GM of Smart Home, Intel

Sridhar Solur, Senior Vice President, Product & Development for Xfinity Home, Internet of Things and Data Services, Comcast

"In the 20-plus years that Parks Associates has hosted CONNECTIONS™, the connected home has evolved from a high-end concept toward a mass-market opportunity with incredible revenue potential but also challenges and barriers to adoption," Parks said. "Today, high-profile market disruptions are emerging as a result of broadband adoption and smartphone usage, which are also changing consumer expectations for their connectivity solutions. This year's CONNECTIONS™ will examine in depth new business strategies for the IoT and ways to personalize each consumer experience to maximize value."

Topics for the event include:

Innovations in Entertainment Services

Auto Industry Transformation - Lessons and Opportunities for IoT Players

Connected CE Strategies: Building Product Ecosystems

Connected Entertainment Next Stages of Growth

Connected Health and IoT: Next Stages of Growth

Energy Management Solutions: Moving the Market Forward

From Hospital to Home: Partnering for Success

Independent Living and Caregiving Market

Industry Insights: The Evolution of the Business of Entertainment

Insurance Strategies for Disruptive Consumer IoT Markets

Integrating Connected Health into the Smart Home

IoT and the Smart Home - Investments; Start-ups; and Growth

IoT Monetization Models: Building a Mass-market Smart Home

Protecting Consumers: Privacy and Device Security

Smart Home and IoT: Insights: Growth and Business Models

Smart Home and IoT: Distribution and Channel Strategies

Smart Home and IoT: Next Stages of Growth

Smart Home Platforms: Revolutionizing the Consumer Experience

Tech Support: Big Data to Power the User Experience

The Future for the Connected Consumer

Emergence of Virtual Reality - Platforms; Services; and Content

Parks Associates is also hosting three pre-show research workshops on May 23:

Smart Home and IoT: Growth, Consumer Trends

Connected Health and IoT: Technology Innovators and Disruptions

Connected Entertainment: Evolving Platforms and Services

Event sponsors include Intel, Vivint Smart Home, Asurion, Greenwave Systems, Alarm.com, Centercode, Support.com, ULE Alliance, Arrayent, Ayla Networks, Whisker Labs, Z-Wave, HomeAdvisor, MivaTek, Nortek Security & Control, Tyco Security Products, and leakSMART™.

Event supporters include Antenna, B2 Group, BayPay Forum, Best Web Design Agencies, bestseos.com, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Council, CrowdReviews.com, Digital Entertainment Group, FierceCable, FierceOnlineVideo, FierceTelecom, FierceWireless, FierceWireless Tech, Finpro, HomeGrid Forum, Innovation & Tech Today, Intergetic Forum, IoT Consortium, ISE Magazine, MoCA, Open Connectivity Foundation, Payments & Cards Network, PharmaVoice, Smart Grid Spain, TelcoProfessionals, Telecompaper, Topseos.com, Visibility Magazine, and Wi-FI Alliance.

To register for the 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™ conference or the pre-show research workshops, please visit http://bit.ly/CONNUSregistration. To schedule an interview with an analyst or request specific research, contact Holly Sprague at hsprague@gmail.com, 720.987.6614.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 21st-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting over 700 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. The event provides a day of pre-show research workshops highlighting Parks Associates' consumer data and analysis and two days of conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, forecasts for new products and services, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations about technology innovations, strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added services.

The event provides executive networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders on entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services.

For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.