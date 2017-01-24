ConnectSolutions Receives SOC-II Certification for Data Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - ConnectSolutions (CoSo), a leading provider of highly customized eLearning solutions, today announced receipt of its Service Organization Control 2 Type II (SOC-II) attestation providing independent validation that the company's internal security controls are in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria (TSPC).

The AICPA created the SOC guidelines to provide an authoritative benchmark for service organizations to demonstrate implementation of proper control procedures and practices. Type II reports include detailed testing of the operational effectiveness of the described systems' security controls. The ConnectSolutions report, prepared by the auditing firm Armanino LLP, evaluated the company's Commercial Cloud services and systems, focusing on covering the security and availability principles. The criteria they analyzed included policies, communications, procedures and monitoring.

"Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates ConnectSolutions' ongoing commitment to security and the investment we've made to ensure protected customer data is safe and trusted on the CoSo Cloud Managed Service," said Glen D. Vondrick, ConnectSolutions CEO. "To financial services customers, the news will be particularly welcome as it acknowledges our strict adherence to the AICPA's principles and criteria as they pertain to security with virtual training and business critical collaborative web conferencing."

In addition to its SOC-II certification, ConnectSolutions is FedRAMP Moderate compliant. Its secure Private Cloud for Adobe Connect is a powerful and proven platform, enabling agencies to excel in their missions, such as safeguarding the nation's infrastructure or food supply. CoSo's platform and services have been used to facilitate crisis-communications regarding food tampering, drug recalls, and international disasters and emergencies. Additionally, both the military and many federal agencies utilize CoSo's platform to provide secure training around the globe.

About ConnectSolutions

ConnectSolutions (CoSo) provides secure and reliable virtual classrooms for its customers through trusted private managed cloud platform services for synchronous training and collaboration. With over 9 billion collaboration minutes delivered for millions of end users, CoSo Cloud helps large enterprises, governmental agencies, and professional training organizations rapidly accelerate expert eLearning for large workforces to gain high productivity while lowering traditional training costs. Citibank, FEMA, General Motors, General Services Administration, KPMG, Raytheon and the Transportation Security Administration are among the enterprises and government agencies that rely on CoSo for their customized and FedRAMP-compliant virtual classroom experiences. For more information about ConnectSolutions, visit: http://connectsolutions.com.