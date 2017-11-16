Consensus Corporation Wrangles Retail Transaction Data with Trifacta to Improve Fraud Detection

Target subsidiary deploys Trifacta Wrangler Edge to reduce the time spent wrangling data for faster and more accurate fraud detection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Trifacta, the global leader in data wrangling, today announced that Consensus Corporation has implemented Trifacta Wrangler Edge to increase the speed and accuracy of its fraud detection. Fraud detection is one of the core services Consensus offers via its Revenue Cloud on its Connected Commerce™ platform, which simplifies the process of selling subscription-based products and services. By leveraging Trifacta's data wrangling software and its close integration with machine learning platform DataRobot, Consensus can quickly iterate upon and improve its advanced fraud model to better identify millions of dollars of potential fraud for its retail customers.

"Retail fraud continues to rise and is one of the main causes of lost revenue -- with each percentage of inventory lost to fraud, retailers lose roughly a million dollars in profit. We invested in Trifacta to more efficiently wrangle new and complex data for our advanced data model. Trifacta has helped reduce our overall model development time from six weeks to one week, allowing us to more quickly detect and alert retailers of suspicious activity that indicates fraud," said Harrison Lynch, Sr. Director of Product Development, Consensus Corporation.

Prior to deploying Trifacta, Consensus relied upon a small team of developers to prepare data for its fraud model, which challenged Consensus in scaling efforts across the organization. Trifacta's intuitive data preparation solution eliminates this problem, allowing a range of users to constantly refine the fraud detection model by wrangling unwieldy data en masse.

"As organizations scale their machine learning initiatives, we're seeing data wrangling become a huge bottleneck to executing these initiatives efficiently and accurately. All too often, preparing data requires scripting capabilities that impede BI or product teams from guiding and accelerating this process. We're excited to partner with Consensus to democratize data wrangling and expedite the development of its fraud detection model," said Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta.

For more information on how Consensus Corporation is leveraging Trifacta, check out our blog post.

Additional Resources

About Trifacta

Trifacta is the global leader in data wrangling. Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 8,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta's market-leading data wrangling solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.