Consensus from the Crowd! ADP Workforce Now Named Top Product for HR Teams in 2017 by G2 Crowd

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - The crowd has weighed in and ranked ADP Workforce Now® as the "Best Software for HR Teams" in 2017. G2 Crowd, a leading business solutions review platform, recently released its "Best Software 2017" list determined by reviews from actual software users. The list highlights the best software for business professionals based on company size and across 11 job functions.

"ADP Workforce Now's users consistently commended the product in 2016," said Marty Duffy, Director of Research at G2 Crowd. "Enterprise users in particular recognized it as a stand-out tool and as such it received the highest average score for ease of use and quality of support in the Core HR category."

"We're thrilled that the business owners and HR leaders who rely on ADP Workforce Now to empower their people and drive business results are giving it accolades and recommending it to their peers," said John Ayala, president of Major Account Services at ADP. "Our goal is to help midsized companies manage their business more strategically and effectively by providing them with the flexible and secure, integrated solution they need to handle everything from payroll and HR to time and benefits."

Strong reviews from business owners and HR professionals have also placed ADP Workforce Now in a leadership position in several other categories on G2 Crowd including HR Management Suites, Payroll Software providers, Applicant Tracking Systems and Software for Small Business Owners.

G2 Crowd leverages more than 130,000 user reviews to help buyers make better informed purchasing decisions. Since 2014, G2 Crowd has recognized the best software products of a given year based on user reviews. The 2017 lists are determined based on G2 Crowd user review data collected between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business software review platform, leverages more than 130,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd's site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

