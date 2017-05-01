Consilium Global Research Issues Executive Summary on Chinese Investors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Consilium Global Research (CGR), an investor recognition company that connects companies and investors, today announced that it issued an Executive Summary on Chinese Investors.com, Inc. ( OTCQB : CIIX).

The 4 page Executive Summary has several segments: company overview, key highlights, benefits of CBD Oil, industry analysis, Comparable analysis, financial highlights, SWOT analysis and updates.

About Chinese Investors.com, Inc.

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX) is undergoing a huge transformation. CIIX was founded in 1999 (went public in January 2012) and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA. Traditionally the company has offered a range of consulting services, information products and web-based tools for investor education, including real time market commentary, analysis and education to the Chinese investor via the company's website, www.chinesefn.com.

By the end of 2016, CIIX begun implementing its plans for a new website, mobile application and online distribution of CBD oils for the booming global Medical Marijuana industry. Recently CIIX launched the first CBD health products online store in the Chinese language and established and registered XiBiDi Biotechnology Co., LTD., in the Pudong free-trade area in Shanghai, providing an opportunity to reach a customer base of 1.4 billion people. XiBiDi Technology will focus on the online/offline sales of health products, including hemp-derived CBD, as well as hemp-based food and beverages. XiBiDi technology will also be the operation of CIIX's recently launched online store, www.chineseCBDoil.com, which will primarily focus on selling, where-legal, hemp-based CBD nutrient and health products to Chinese speaking customers worldwide, through the online retail process.

CIIX also launched the world's first Chinese-language mobile cannabis navigation app. This app has already been approved for download by the Apple store.

CIIX is also in preparations to open a retail store based in the predominantly Chinese community of San Gabriel, CA. In addition to retail and direct sales, the company will focus on the legal import of hemp-based (but not CBD oil products) health products in China and the export of hemp food and beverages to the United States, Canada and Europe.

CIIX will continue to focus on investment on both the R&D and distribution of CBD medicine and health products. CIIX's mission is to become the leading Chinese Medicine Marijuana publicly traded company.

