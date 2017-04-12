Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it will host its first quarter conference call and live audio webcast on April 28, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company's website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Mark Leonard, President, and Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the April 28 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company's results.

To access the call, please dial 416-340-2218 or 800-377-0758. The webcast will be accessible at www.csisoftware.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available as of 12:30 p.m. ET the same day until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 followed by the passcode 1286858.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.