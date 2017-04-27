Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) ("Constellation" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 6, 2017 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 16, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2017 Headlines:

Revenue grew 14% (1% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $555 million compared to $487 million in Q1 2016.

Adjusted EBITA increased $23 million or 21% to $131 million as compared to $108 million in Q1 2016.

Adjusted Net Income increased 51% to $95 million ($4.46 on a diluted per share basis) from $63 million ($2.95 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2016.

The Company recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million ($0.07 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2017 compared to an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $19 million ($0.91 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2016.

Net income increased to $1.91 on a diluted per share basis compared to $0.88 on a diluted per share basis in Q1 2016.

Twelve acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $62 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $20 million.

Cash flows from operations were $182 million, an increase of 24%, or $36 million, compared to $146 million for the comparable period in 2016.

Subsequent to March 31, 2017, the Company entered into agreements to acquire six entities for aggregate cash consideration of $38 million on closing plus cash holdbacks of $5 million for total consideration of $43 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $555 million, an increase of 14%, or $68 million, compared to $487 million for the comparable period in 2016. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1% in the quarter, 3% after adjusting for the impact of the net appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITA increased to $131 million compared to $108 million for the same period in 2016 representing an increase of 21%. Adjusted EBITA margin was 24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and 22% for the same period in 2016. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 Adjusted EBITA per share on a diluted basis increased 21% to $6.16, compared to $5.08 for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Adjusted net income increased to $95 million from $63 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 51%. Adjusted net income margin was 17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and 13% for the same period in 2016. Excluding the impact of the $2 million unrealized foreign exchange loss in Q1 2017 and the $19 million unrealized foreign exchange loss in Q1 2016 the margins would have been 17% for both periods. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 Adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis increased 51% to $4.46, compared to $2.95 for the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $40 million, an increase of 117% over net income of $19 million for the same period in 2016. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $1.91 in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 an increase of 117% over net income per diluted share of $0.88 for the same period in 2016.

Cash flows from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $182 million, an increase of 24%, or $36 million, compared to $146 million for the comparable period in 2016.

The following table displays our revenue by reportable segment and the percentage change for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016:

Three months ended March 31, Period-Over-Period Change Organic Growth 2017 2016 $ % % ($M, except percentages) Public Sector Licenses 21.7 19.9 1.8 9 % -18 % Professional services 89.3 75.6 13.7 18 % 2 % Hardware and other 24.6 23.5 1.2 5 % 3 % Maintenance and other recurring 238.6 202.8 35.9 18 % 3 % 374.2 321.7 52.5 16 % 1 % Private Sector Licenses 13.4 12.9 0.6 4 % -5 % Professional services 23.2 20.8 2.4 12 % 0 % Hardware and other 6.8 7.1 (0.2 ) -3 % -8 % Maintenance and other recurring 137.7 124.5 13.2 11 % 3 % 181.1 165.2 15.9 10 % 1 %

For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenue from the relevant companies acquired in 2016 and 2017 was added to actual reported revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Public Sector

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, total revenue in the public sector reportable segment increased 16%, or $52 million to $374 million, compared to $322 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Organic revenue growth was 1% in Q1 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, and 3% after adjusting for the impact of the net appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Private Sector

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, total revenue in the private sector reportable segment increased 10%, or $16 million to $181 million, compared to $165 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Organic revenue growth was 1% in Q1 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, and 3% after adjusting for the impact of the net appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Non-IFRS Measures

The term "Adjusted EBITA" refers to net income before adjusting for finance and other income, bargain purchase gain, finance costs, income taxes, share in net income or loss of equity investees, impairment of non-financial assets, amortization, TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and foreign exchange gain or loss. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration intangible asset amortization and the other items listed above. "Adjusted EBITA margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

"Adjusted net income" means net income adjusted for non-cash expenses (income) such as amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other expenses (income), and excludes the portion of the adjusted net income of Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. ("TSS") attributable to the minority owners of TSS. The Company believes that Adjusted net income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other non-cash expenses (income) incurred or recognized by the Company from time to time, and adjusts for the portion of TSS' Adjusted net income not attributable to shareholders of Constellation. "Adjusted net income margin" refers to the percentage that Adjusted net income for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income are not recognized measures under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITA includes 100% of the Adjusted EBITA of TSS.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITA to net income:

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 ($M, except percentages) Total revenue 555.3 487.0 Net income 40.4 18.7 Adjusted for: Income tax expense (recovery) 18.0 12.1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1.5 19.2 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 13.1 5.2 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (0.0 ) (0.2 ) Finance and other income (0.0 ) (0.0 ) Finance costs 5.3 5.8 Amortization of intangible assets 52.3 47.1 Adjusted EBITA 130.6 107.7 Adjusted EBITA margin 24 % 22 %

The following table reconciles Adjusted net income to net income:

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 ($M, except percentages) Total revenue 555.3 487.0 Net income 40.4 18.7 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 52.3 47.1 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 13.1 5.2 Less non-controlling interest in the Adjusted net income of TSS (5.2 ) (3.7 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6.1 ) (4.7 ) Adjusted net income 94.5 62.5 Adjusted net income margin 17 % 13 %

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 473,889 $ 353,499 Equity securities available-for-sale 996 4,236 Accounts receivable, net 260,468 243,554 Work in progress 63,372 56,541 Inventories 21,943 19,667 Other assets 94,045 96,181 914,713 773,678 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 47,277 46,395 Deferred income taxes 47,629 49,863 Other assets 19,438 19,782 Intangible assets 1,035,546 993,743 1,149,890 1,109,783 Total assets $ 2,064,603 $ 1,883,461 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: CSI Facility $ - $ - CNH Facility 7,477 7,361 TSS membership liability 31,603 26,435 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 263,987 291,697 Dividends payable 21,241 21,051 Deferred revenue 621,231 460,975 Provisions 6,309 7,955 Acquisition holdback payments 26,448 17,056 Income taxes payable 41,022 40,634 1,019,318 873,164 Non-current liabilities: CNH Facility 117,368 115,336 TSS Membership Liability 55,593 46,502 Debentures 225,046 223,870 Deferred income taxes 131,644 129,585 Acquisition holdback payments 5,946 855 Other liabilities 30,310 36,640 565,907 552,788 Total liabilities 1,585,225 1,425,952 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99,283 99,283 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (33,480 ) (36,108 ) Retained earnings 413,575 394,334 479,378 457,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,064,603 $ 1,883,461

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited 2017 2016 Revenue License $ 35,132 $ 32,772 Professional services 112,413 96,362 Hardware and other 31,426 30,520 Maintenance and other recurring 376,355 327,328 555,326 486,982 Expenses Staff 289,315 255,227 Hardware 16,320 18,196 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 50,003 44,594 Occupancy 13,436 12,041 Travel 15,824 13,687 Telecommunications 5,068 4,958 Supplies 3,872 2,432 Software and equipment 9,537 8,481 Professional fees 6,925 6,743 Other, net 9,172 8,031 Depreciation 5,299 4,873 Amortization of intangible assets 52,285 47,072 477,056 426,335 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,494 19,206 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 13,115 5,180 Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (49 ) (224 ) Finance and other expense (income) (21 ) (9 ) Finance costs 5,258 5,755 19,797 29,908 Income before income taxes 58,473 30,739 Current income tax expense (recovery) 24,108 16,754 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,068 ) (4,686 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 18,040 12,068 Net income 40,433 18,671 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 1.91 $ 0.88

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited 2017 2016 Net income $ 40,433 $ 18,671 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period (1,314 ) - Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period 164 (107 ) Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets 879 - Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations 2,891 3,729 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 8 28 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 2,628 3,650 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 43,061 $ 22,321

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2017

Capital Accumulated other comprehensive Total Retained Total stock income/(loss) accumulated earnings other comprehensive income/(loss) Cumulative Amounts Amounts translation related to related to account gains/losses gains/(losses) on on available- derivatives for-sale designed financial as assets hedges Balance at January 1, 2017 $ 99,283 $ (35,748 ) $ 17 $ (377 ) $ (36,108 ) $ 394,334 $ 457,509 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - - - - 40,433 40,433 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period - - (1,314 ) - (1,314 ) - (1,314 ) Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period - - - 164 164 - 164 Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets - - 879 - 879 - 879 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - 2,891 - - 2,891 - 2,891 Deferred tax recovery (expense) - - 57 (49 ) 8 - 8 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 2,891 (378 ) 115 2,628 - 2,628 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 2,891 (378 ) 115 2,628 40,433 43,061 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - - - (21,192 ) (21,192 ) Balance at March 31, 2017 $ 99,283 $ (32,857 ) $ (361 ) $ (262 ) $ (33,480 ) $ 413,575 $ 479,378

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2016

Capital Accumulated other comprehensive Total Retained Total stock income/(loss) accumulated earnings other comprehensive income/(loss) Cumulative Amounts Amounts translation related to related to account gains/losses gains/(losses) on on available- derivatives for-sale designed financial as assets hedges Balance at January 1, 2016 $ 99,283 $ (33,614 ) $ - $ (705 ) $ (34,319 ) $ 272,318 $ 337,282 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - - - - 18,671 18,671 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period - - - - - - - Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period - - - (107 ) (107 ) - (107 ) Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - 3,729 - - 3,729 - 3,729 Deferred tax recovery (expense) - - 28 28 - 28 Total other comprehensive income for the period - 3,729 - (79 ) 3,650 - 3,650 Total comprehensive income for the period - 3,729 - (79 ) 3,650 18,671 22,321 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - - - (21,192 ) (21,192 ) Balance at March 31, 2016 $ 99,283 $ (29,885 ) $ - $ (784 ) $ (30,669 ) $ 269,797 $ 338,411