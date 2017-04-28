Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 28, 2017 17:19 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its April 28, 2017 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 24, 2017 was elected as a director. Constellation Software Inc. received proxies with regard to voting on the eight directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Constellation Software Inc.Jamal BakshChief Financial Officer416-861-9677info@csisoftware.comwww.csisoftware.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds