April 25, 2017 18:26 ET

Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has released its annual letter to shareholders from President Mark Leonard. The letter can be accessed from the Company's website at www.csisoftware.com or from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

