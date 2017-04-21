Constellis Completes Strategic Acquisition of Centerra Group

Enhances Domestic Presence and Enables Further Penetration of Key Customers, Notably the U.S. Department of Energy

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Constellis Holdings, LLC announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Centerra Group, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Centerra"), a leading government and critical infrastructure services company, from an affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal Capital. The acquisition significantly enhances Constellis' U.S. domestic presence and strengthens its relationships with key customers, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the United Nations.

The transaction unites the industry's two premier safety and risk management providers serving a broad range of customers, including U.S. government agencies (notably the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Energy), foreign governments, NGOs and a diverse mix of blue-chip commercial entities. The acquisition furthers Constellis' ongoing strategy of expanding its domestic presence serving well-funded customers with enduring requirements. Constellis will be able to leverage the combined entity's scale, vertical integration, training facilities, shared best practices and financial resources to strengthen its best-in-class risk mitigation service offering while utilizing the industry's most revered compliance programs. With the acquisition of Centerra, Constellis has approximately 17,000 employees operating in the U.S. and internationally.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Centerra, which represents yet another milestone in our continued evolution as an essential service provider, enabling enduring missions for our customers," said Jason DeYonker, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "Centerra greatly enhances our domestic footprint and accelerates our ongoing efforts to further penetrate the U.S. risk management market. In the past several weeks, we have worked with Centerra's CEO, Paul Donahue, the Centerra team and its key customers and partners to ensure a seamless transition and continued delivery of industry-leading services."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely, in terms of quantum and timing, from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required by law.

About Constellis

Constellis is a leading provider of operational support and risk management services to government and commercial clients worldwide. From security, training and crisis response to logistics, life support, munitions clearance, and technology services, Constellis helps its clients achieve and sustain success, no matter where they are in the world. With a commitment to highly compliant and ethical business practices, Constellis leverages its operational excellence, world-class training facilities and global network of partners to quickly deliver tailored, cost-effective and innovative services to its clients. Employing more than 17,000 personnel in approximately 40 countries spanning five continents, Constellis provides its clients with creative solutions in the most challenging environments around the world. For more information, visit www.constellis.com.