Construction starting on Capital Regional District's Wastewater Treatment Project

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing a total of approximately $459 million in wastewater infrastructure investments in the Capital Regional District (CRD) that will create jobs, better protect our environment and address regional challenges.

Construction gets underway in April on the redesigned McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Township of Esquimalt. The $385 million project is being funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and the CRD.

This is the first of three integrated projects totalling an estimated $765 million to put in place a modern, efficient wastewater treatment system for the CRD's core area. The Wastewater Treatment Project includes:

The McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will provide tertiary treatment to the core area's wastewater and includes a pipeline from Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point and a new marine outfall for treated water into the Juan de Fuca Strait;

A Residuals Treatment Facility at the Hartland Landfill, which will turn residual solids into "Class A" biosolids; and

A conveyance system, which will carry wastewater from across the core area to the treatment plant, and residual solids to the Residuals Treatment Facility.

Once all project components are completed by the end of 2020, CRD residents and businesses will have a modern wastewater treatment solution that is environmentally sensitive to the surrounding marine ecosystem, and will serve their needs well into the future.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that we need a solid partnership with all orders of government to support the infrastructure that will prepare us for the future and create the good, well-paying jobs to help the middle class grow and prosper today. Investing in this Capital Regional District wastewater treatment solution is an investment in our environment and, in the longer term, the jobs and livelihoods of those working in British Columbia's aquaculture industries."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of B.C. is making record investments in modern, safe infrastructure projects across the province, such as this Wastewater Treatment Project. This is a great example of a successful partnership between all levels of government. Together we are providing for a project that will enhance the local amenities and improve the health and safety for the growing, vibrant communities while also creating approximately 7,000 direct and indirect jobs that will benefit families throughout the CRD. This investment is possible because of our strong fiscal plan and through it, we are building a brighter future for B.C."

The Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development

"After a lot of discussion, planning and hard work, I am pleased that we are moving ahead with wastewater treatment in the Capital Regional District's core area."

Barbara Desjardins, Capital Regional District Chair

The CRD's $765 million Wastewater Treatment Project involves the construction of three separate projects: The McLoughlin Wastewater Treatment Plant and Marine Outfall project (WWTP project); A residuals treatment facility; and A wastewater conveyance system project.

Government of Canada is contributing up to $120 million through the Building Canada Fund - Major Infrastructure Component towards the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant; and up to $50 million through the Green Infrastructure Fund towards the conveyance system project.

The Government of British Columbia will provide up to $248 million towards the three components of the project.

P3 Canada will provide up to $41 million towards the Residuals Treatment Facility through the P3 Canada Fund.

The Capital Regional District is providing $306 million for the three project components and will be responsible for any additional costs.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Government of B.C. is making record investments in modern, safe infrastructure projects throughout the province and in doing so, creating high paying, family supporting jobs.

