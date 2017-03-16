Consultants -- Your Participation is Requested. Women In Consulting announces 15th Annual Best Practices Survey, open March 14 - April 7

A comprehensive analysis of the state of consulting businesses in the Bay Area and across the US

SAN JOSE, CA --(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Women In Consulting (WIC), a collaborative community of professional female consultants and business owners across the Bay Area, announces the opening of its 15th annual Best Practices survey.

The survey takes an in-depth look at the state of best practices across consulting firms. All consultants, including beyond the WIC community, are invited to participate in this confidential survey, and will receive a free copy of the final results when it is announced in September.

The survey is open March 14 to April 7, 2017 and takes only 10 - 15 minutes to complete. The survey is available at: http://surveysoftware.net/hostia/wic201601.htm

Quote from Jen Berkley Jackson, survey program director:

"It's hard to believe this is the 15th year WIC has run our best practices survey. Over the years, it's offered interesting insights into the evolution of consulting businesses, such as billing trends and rates, consulting expertise and specialties, structure and operations. These in turn help our WIC community and beyond review their own practices to ensure they are in line with industry norms."

In addition to a free copy of the final survey, participants will also be entered into a drawing for a free WIC workshop or one of three general meeting passes.

Some Important Details

All participants who complete the survey receive the results (normally a member-only benefit!) and are entered into a drawing to win one of four prizes (whether or not they're WIC members).

Contact WIC (admin@womeninconsulting.org) if you have any questions or encounter any problems.

All information collected during the survey is confidential.

The survey asks some detailed questions about your business for the 2016 calendar year, so be prepared with the following information:

- Total revenue for 2016

- Average hourly rate (if applicable)

- Average retainer fee (if applicable)

- Average project fee (if applicable)

- Target hourly rate in project fees (if applicable)

- Number of subcontractors used

- Total amount paid to subcontractors and/or employees

Survey Results

In addition to the report that WIC sends to all respondents (an email address is required), we also present the preliminary results at a members-only meeting held at Michaels at Shoreline on Thursday, June 15.

For more information on joining WIC, please visit http://bit.ly/2m1RVyh for full details. WIC also offers sponsorship and partnership opportunities for those organizations interested in reaching this professional network of Bay Area women-owned businesses.

About Women In Consulting

Women In Consulting (WIC) helps members build strong businesses through a variety of educational, mentoring and networking programs. The organization offers monthly meetings with highly regarded speakers throughout the Bay Area while the online community shares everything from best practices, consulting leads and technical assistance to professional recommendations and productivity tools. WIC also offers a tailored mentoring program, its popular Mastermind groups, plus discounts through its partners.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter:

Facebook.com/womeninconsulting

LinkedIn.com/Womeninconsulting (Company and Group)

Twitter: @WIConsult